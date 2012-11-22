(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 22 - Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited has assigned CIMB Thai Bank Public Company
Limited's (CIMBT) unsecured unsubordinated short-term debenture programme of up to
THB10bn a National Short-Term rating of 'F1+(tha)'. The debentures will have a maturity of no
more than 270 days and will be issued in several tranches until July 2013. The proceeds will be
used for general banking purposes.
CIMBT's programme is rated at the same level as the bank's National Short-Term 'F1+(tha)'
rating. The bank's National Long-Term rating is 'AA-(tha)' which has a Stable Outlook.
The bank's National ratings are underpinned by Fitch's view that there is a high probability
of support, if required, from its parent, CIMB Bank Berhad (CIMB; 'BBB+'/Stable) of
Malaysia. CIMBT is strategically and operationally integrated with CIMB and has close name
association with the parent. CIMB has near full ownership (93.2%) and management control of
CIMBT.
Any changes in CIMB's ability or propensity to support CIMBT, including changes to its stake
in the bank, could affect the latter's ratings. However, Fitch believes this is unlikely in the
medium term. CIMBT's Stable Outlook is consistent with that of its parent.