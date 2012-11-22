(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 22 -
Overview
-- On Nov. 15, 2012, we revised the outlook on the 'A-' sovereign rating
on Curacao to negative from stable, based on deteriorating balances in the
national pension and health care funds, which have been weakening the
government's underlying fiscal stance.
-- In our view, the Curacao country risk has limited implications for
Curacao-based reinsurer Nationale Borg Reinsurance N.V. (NBRe) because the
insurer is not materially exposed to Curacao-based assets and liabilities.
-- We are accordingly affirming the 'A-' rating and maintaining the
stable outlook on NBRe.
-- The stable outlook on NBRe continues to reflect its core status to
Nationale Borg Group and our expectation that the group will maintain strong
capitalization and strong operating performance.
Rating Action
On Nov. 22, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'A-'
counterparty credit and insurer financial strength ratings on Curacao-based
Nationale Borg Reinsurance N.V. (NBRe). The outlook is stable.
Rationale
The affirmation reflects our view that the Nov. 15 revision of the outlook on
the government of Curacao (A-/Negative/A-2) has no implications for the
outlook on NBRe.