Nov 22 -

Overview

-- In our view, the financial risk profile of Thales S.A. will likely improve, on the back of solid free cash flow generation and moderate dividend distributions.

-- We now view Thales' financial risk profile as modest under our criteria compared with intermediate previously.

-- We are therefore revising our outlook on Thales to positive from stable, and affirming our 'BBB+/A-2' ratings.

-- The positive outlook reflects the possibility of an upgrade should Thales continue generating positive free operating cash flows that markedly exceed its regular dividend payments, and manage project risks, while maintaining its modest financial risk profile over the next 24 months.

Rating Action

On Nov. 22, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on French electronic systems company Thales S.A. to positive from stable. At the same time, we affirmed our 'BBB+' long-term and 'A-2'short-term corporate credit ratings on the group.

Rationale

The outlook revision reflects the possibility of an upgrade over the next 24 months should Thales be able to improve its financial risk profile, which we now categorize at the lower end of the "modest" category under our criteria. We base our anticipation of gradually improving credit protection measures on our assumption that the company will continue to generate positive free operating cash flows (FOCF) of EUR0.4 billion-EUR0.5 billion this year and in the medium term, thanks to higher operating earnings. This compares with FOCF of EUR313 million in 2011 (including a EUR166 million arbitration payment), EUR208 million in 2010, and EUR800 million in 2009.