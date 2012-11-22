(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 22 -
Overview
-- In our view, the financial risk profile of Thales S.A. will likely improve, on
the back of solid free cash flow generation and moderate dividend distributions.
-- We now view Thales' financial risk profile as modest under our criteria compared with
intermediate previously.
-- We are therefore revising our outlook on Thales to positive from stable, and affirming
our 'BBB+/A-2' ratings.
-- The positive outlook reflects the possibility of an upgrade should Thales continue
generating positive free operating cash flows that markedly exceed its regular dividend
payments, and manage project risks, while maintaining its modest financial risk profile over the
next 24 months.
Rating Action
On Nov. 22, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on French
electronic systems company Thales S.A. to positive from stable. At the same time, we affirmed
our 'BBB+' long-term and 'A-2'short-term corporate credit ratings on the group.
Rationale
The outlook revision reflects the possibility of an upgrade over the next 24 months should
Thales be able to improve its financial risk profile, which we now categorize at the lower end
of the "modest" category under our criteria. We base our anticipation of gradually improving
credit protection measures on our assumption that the company will continue to generate positive
free operating cash flows (FOCF) of EUR0.4 billion-EUR0.5 billion this year and in the medium
term, thanks to higher operating earnings. This compares with FOCF of EUR313 million in 2011
(including a EUR166 million arbitration payment), EUR208 million in 2010, and EUR800 million in
2009.