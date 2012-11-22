(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 22 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Liechtenstein-based PrismaLife AG's (PL) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'BBB+', Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB' and senior bond rating at 'BBB'. The Outlooks on the IDR and IFS rating are Stable.

The affirmation reflects the life insurer's low investment risk and strong capital position, which Fitch expects to be maintained, and its solid performance in HY12. These positive rating factors are partly offset by PL's low product diversification in its book of business, concentration in distribution and relatively small size.

PL faces limited investment risks as policyholders carry the risk of falling equity markets. Relative to the company's size, Fitch views positively the fact that PL largely reinsures its mortality and disability risks. This risk-averse insurance approach leads to low regulatory capital requirements under the current Solvency I regime, resulting in a regulatory capital position of over 1,000% in recent years. Fitch expects that PL will be able to maintain a strong regulatory solvency ratio under Solvency II. Under Fitch's own risk-based capital assessment and stress testing, PL's capitalisation is strong and resilient.

Fitch views positively that PL was able to report a yoy 6% increase of its new business volume and achieved stable net income in H112 compared to H111. The company has consistently increased its regular premium business and Fitch expects the insurer to report improved premium income for 2012. Fitch will continue to follow PL's premium development as consumer demand for unit-linked insurance products tends to decrease when uncertainty about capital markets increases. Also, PL's earnings are dependent on premium income.

Fitch continues to view PL as having a level of low diversification in its book of business as it consists of 99% unit-linked policies. However, the agency views positively that PL extended its product portfolio by introducing a range of new disability and term insurance products in 2012.

A high concentration of PL's sales is through one main channel, its main distribution partner, AFA AG International (44% in 2011). However, as AFA and PL are both owned by Onesty Group AG, Fitch views this distribution channel as secure for PL.

Fitch notes that PL's financial leverage remains relatively high and its fixed charge coverage relatively low, although commensurate with the current rating. However, leverage has been falling because PL's capital has been increasing as a result of retained earnings and only limited dividend payouts. PL's financial leverage ratio was 33% at end-2011 and its fixed charge coverage was 3.9x for 2011. Fitch expects that both ratios will remain stable in 2012.

Key rating triggers for an upgrade include interest coverage exceeding 7x, financial leverage below 28% and sustained gross written premium (GWP) growth.

Key rating triggers for a downgrade include interest coverage below 3x, financial leverage above 35% and weak GWP growth.

PL had total assets of EUR722.9m at end-2011 (2010: EUR694.8m) and is owned by Onesty Group AG (87.4%), formerly named Sky Tower Holding AG, and its management team (12.6%).