Nov 23 - Fitch Ratings has published the latest edition of its Asia-Pacific monthly newsletter. The 'Asia-Pacific Monthly' is one of the most viewed reports on the Fitch website.

The global economy, prevailing euro crisis and credit risks dominated readers' interest in October, with 'Risk Radar', 'How Sovereign Ratings Relate to Other Asset Class Ratings in the Eurozone' and 'Global Economic Outlook' among the most read research. The Weekly Wire - The Week's Top Stories from Fitch Wire was also a popular read.

Corporates were once again active issuers in Asia-Pacific bond markets in October. Fitch published rating actions on several transactions including "Fitch Rates SK Telecom's USD Notes 'A-(EXP)', Fitch Rates Franshion's USD Notes Final 'BBB-', Fitch Rates Lippo Karawaci's 2019 & 2020 Notes 'BB-(EXP)', Fitch Rates China Guangdong Nuclear Notes Final 'A+', and Fitch Rates Lifestyle International's USD300m Notes Final 'BBB-'.

Caution was on the rise with respect to certain APAC economies with 'Fitch: Indonesia's External Finances Showing Strains' (5 October 2012), and 'Fitch: Thailand Still Resilient but Growing Caution' (10 October 2012). There were also bright spots within APAC, with 'Fitch Expects Rate Cuts to Boost Australian Mortgage Performance' (2 October 2012), 'Fitch: Mindanao Accord May Herald Boost for Philippines Growth' (9 October 2012), and 'Fitch: China Corporate Profits and Cash Flow to Remain Positive' (31 October 2012).

October also saw the latest quarterly update of APAC structured finance transactions, with generally stable performance, except for Japan. Other SF non-rating action commentaries were 'Fitch: Losses to be Minimal for Post-Crisis Structured Finance Deals' (22 October 2012) and 'Fitch: Structured Finance Losses to be Lowest on EMEA and APAC Deals' (22 October 2012).

In addition, Fitch's international ratings coverage by sector, and international and national ratings coverage by country can be found in this month's newsletter.

