Nov 23 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Lannraig Master Issuer
plc's Series 2012-1 notes final ratings, as follows:
GBP715,000,000 class A: assigned 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
GBP55,000,000 class Z: 'NRsf'
The final ratings are based on Fitch's assessment of the underlying collateral,
available credit enhancement (CE), Clydesdale Bank plc's (Clydesdale;
'A'/Stable/'F1') origination and underwriting procedures, its servicing
capabilities, and the transaction's legal structure. CE for the class A notes
will initially total 15.35%, which will be provided by the subordination of the
unrated class Z notes of 13.78% as well as an initial reserve fund of 1.57%
(GBP24.3m).
The notes are backed by buy-to-let (BTL) mortgage loans originated in the UK by
Clydesdale and Yorkshire Bank Home Loans Limited (YBHL), which are subsidiaries
of the National Australia Bank Limited (NAB; 'AA-'/Stable/'F1+'). The notes are
the second issuance from the Lannraig Master Issuer plc. Funding allows for
de-linked issuance from the Lannraig master trust programme. A de-linked
structure allows series of notes with different ratings and maturities to be
issued on an individual basis at different times, subject to the fulfilment of
certain issuance tests.
To analyse CE levels, Fitch evaluated the collateral using its default model,
details of which can be found in the reports entitled "EMEA Residential Mortgage
Loss Criteria" dated 7 June 2012 and "EMEA Criteria Addendum - United Kingdom -
Mortgage Loss and Cashflow Assumptions", dated 9 August 2012 both of which are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
The agency modelled the transaction cash flows using default and loss severity
assumptions indicated by the default model under various recession timings,
prepayment speeds, interest rates and originator default scenarios. The cash
flow tests showed that each class of notes could withstand loan losses at a
level corresponding to the related stress scenario without incurring any
principal loss or interest shortfall and can retire principal by legal final
maturity.
Clydesdale provided Fitch with a loan-by-loan data template. Clydesdale was,
however, not able to provide the year of construction for the loans in the
portfolio. In the absence of this data, Fitch assumed that 25% of the portfolio
was secured by new build properties and applied a 5% haircut to the property
valuation. In addition, the Quick Sale Adjustment (QSA) calculated using the
repossession data provided by Clydesdale, was higher than the Fitch criteria
assumption of 22%. Fitch increased its QSA assumption for Lannraig to 40%, which
is lower than the observed QSA calculated from the repossession data. The data
contained only 11 repossessions, and was deemed too small to be considered a
reliable estimate of future QSA levels. Furthermore, the average QSA derived by
the repossession file is materially impacted by the default of one particular
borrower with a large number of loans.
Details of model-implied ratings sensitivity to changes in underlying defaults
and loss severity will be included in the new issue report, which will shortly
be available at www.fitchratings.com.
At closing, Fitch also affirmed the ratings of the outstanding notes from the
prior issuance under the Lannraig Master Issuer, as detailed below:
Lannraig Master Issuer plc - Series 2011-1
Class 1A: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable