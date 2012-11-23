Nov 23 -
-- Banco Santander had acted as the GIC and swap provider for Santander
Hipotecario 3 prior to our downgrade of Banco Santander on April 30, 2012.
-- After our April 30, 2012 downgrade of Banco Santander, the issuer took
remedy actions and replaced the GIC provider with an eligible counterparty
(Santander UK ; A/Watch Neg/A-1).
-- However, on Nov. 2, 2012, we incorrectly lowered our ratings on
Santander Hipotecario 3's class A1, A2, and A3 notes, following our Oct. 15,
2012 downgrade of Banco Santander, by not taking into account the remedy
actions, which had already taken place.
-- We have today corrected this error by raising our ratings on Santander
Hipotecario 3's class A1, A2, and A3 notes.
-- Santander Hipotecario 3 is a Spanish RMBS transaction that closed in
2007.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today corrected by raising to 'BBB+ (sf)' from 'BBB (sf)'
its credit ratings on Fondo de Titulizacion de Activos Santander Hipotecario 3's class A1, A2,
and A3 notes.
On April 30, 2012, we lowered our ratings on Banco Santander S.A. to 'A-/A-2'
from 'A+/A-1' (see "Negative Rating Actions On 16 Spanish Banks Following
Sovereign Downgrade"). At this time, Banco Santander acted as the guaranteed
investment contract (GIC) provider and swap counterparty for Santander
Hipotecario 3.
On Oct. 15, 2012, we lowered to 'BBB' from 'A-' our long-term issuer credit
rating (ICR) on Banco Santander (BBB/Negative/A-2), following the lowering of
our long-term sovereign rating on the Kingdom of Spain (see "Various Rating
Actions On Spanish Financial Institutions Following Sovereign Downgrade").
Under our 2012 counterparty criteria, if the issuer does not take remedy
actions after the downgrade of the counterparty, the ratings on the notes will
be linked to the ICR on the counterparty (see "Counterparty Risk Framework
Methodology And Assumptions," published on May 31, 2012).
Due to an error, on Nov. 2, 2012, we incorrectly lowered to 'BBB (sf)' from
'BBB+ (sf)' our ratings on Santander Hipotecario 3's class A1, A2, and A3
notes as we did not take into account the remedy actions, which had already
taken place after our April 30, 2012 downgrade of Banco Santander (see
"Ratings Lowered On 11 Classes Of Notes In Five Spanish SME Securitizations
For Counterparty Reasons"). The issuer had already taken remedy actions after
our April 30, 2012 downgrade, by replacing Banco Santander as GIC provider
with Santander UK PLC (A/Watch Neg/A-1), and Banco Santander as swap
counterparty, had deposited collateral.
Today, we have corrected this error by raising to 'BBB+ (sf)' from 'BBB (sf)'
our ratings on Santander Hipotecario 3's class A1, A2, and A3 notes to reflect
the eligibility of the counterparty.
Santander Hipotecario 3 is a Spanish residential mortgage-backed securities
(RMBS) transaction that closed in April 2007. Banco Santander is the
originator of the transaction and the portfolio comprises residential
mortgage-backed loans granted to individuals to purchase properties.
