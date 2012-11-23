(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 23 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- Eneco Holding N.V. ---------------------------- 23-Nov-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: A-/Stable/A-2 Country: Netherlands
Primary SIC: Holding
companies, nec
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
27-Apr-2009 A-/A-2 A-/A-2
13-Jul-2005 A/A-1 A/A-1
===============================================================================
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
EUR1.5 bil med-term note Prog 05/15/2003: sr
unsecd A- 27-Apr-2009
EUR1.25 bil revolving credit fac due 10/13/2016
bank ln A- 14-Nov-2011
EURO CP prog auth amt EUR750 mil A-2 27-Apr-2009
Rationale
The ratings on Netherlands-based energy utility Eneco Holding N.V. and N.V. Eneco Beheer
(collectively known as Eneco) reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of Eneco's
"strong" business risk profile and "intermediate" financial risk profile.
Our assessment of Eneco's business risk profile as "strong" is supported by the company's
strong market position in the Dutch energy market as the monopoly owner and operator of regional
electricity and gas distribution networks. The distribution network operator Stedin, which is
the third-largest network operator in The Netherlands, accounts for over 60% of Eneco's annual
EBITDA, providing relatively stable and predictable earnings. We consider that the company
remains exposed to regulatory reset risk every third year, with the current regulatory period
being 2011-2013.