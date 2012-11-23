Nov 23 -
Overview
-- We now see higher economic risk for banks operating in Spain following the rapid
deterioration of the sovereign's creditworthiness, which has been reflected in our rating
actions on Spain, including our recent two-notch downgrade.
-- In our view, Spanish banks face higher credit risk as Spain's weakening economy,
public-sector cuts, austerity measures, and high unemployment will likely hamper the
creditworthiness and resilience of public and private sector borrowers.
-- According to our methodology, we believe Banco Popular's solvency is negatively
affected by higher credit risk in the economy. Additionally we see imbalances in its funding
profile. These factors are counterbalanced in our opinion, however, by a recently announced
capital increase, the potential for extraordinary government support, and funding support from
the European Central Bank.
-- We are affirming our 'BB/B' ratings on Banco Popular and removing the long-term rating
from CreditWatch negative.
-- We are lowering our issue ratings on Banco Popular's dated subordinated debt to 'B-' from
'B' and our issue ratings on the hybrid capital instruments to 'CCC' from 'CCC+' as a result of
our view of higher pressure on the bank's stand-alone creditworthiness.
-- The negative outlook primarily reflects that on Spain. It also reflects our view that
the difficult economic and operating conditions in Spain could lead to a deterioration of
Popular's stand-alone credit profile.
Rating Action
On Nov. 23, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BB' long-term and 'B'
short-term counterparty credit ratings on Spain-based Banco Popular Espanol S.A. and removed the
long-term rating from CreditWatch, where it was placed with negative implications on Aug. 7,
2012. The outlook is negative.
At the same time, we lowered our issue ratings on Banco Popular's dated subordinated debt to
'B-' from 'B' and our issue ratings on the hybrid capital instruments to 'CCC' from 'CCC+' and
removed them from CreditWatch negative.