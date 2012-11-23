(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Overview

-- We now see higher economic risk for banks operating in Spain following the rapid deterioration of the sovereign's creditworthiness, which has been reflected in our rating actions on Spain, including our recent two-notch downgrade.

-- In our view Spanish banks face increasing credit risk as Spain's weakening economy, public sector cuts, austerity measures, and high unemployment will likely hamper the creditworthiness and resilience of public and private sector borrowers.

-- We believe that Kutxabank S.A. should be able to preserve according to our methodology its current solvency despite higher credit risk in the economy, thanks to enhanced organic capital generation and significant deleveraging.

-- We are affirming our 'BBB-/A-3' long- and short-term ratings on Spain's Kutxabank S.A. and removing them from CreditWatch negative. We are also maintaining our 'bbb-' stand-alone credit profile on the bank.

-- The negative outlook primarily reflects that on Spain. It also reflects our view that the difficult economic and operating conditions in Spain could lead to a deterioration of Kutxabank's stand-alone credit profile.

Rating Action

On Nov. 23, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBB-/A-3' long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings on Spain's Kutxabank S.A. and removed them from CreditWatch with negative implications, where they were placed on Oct. 15, 2012. The outlook is negative.

Rationale

The affirmation follows our review of the wider implications for economic risk and industry risk in the Spanish banking sector of our two-notch downgrade of the Kingdom of Spain (BBB-/Negative/A-3) on Oct. 10, 2012. We believe banks operating in Spain face higher credit risk, not only from their increasing exposure to a weaker public sector, but also owing to a riskier, less resilient private sector, which will suffer the effects of the economic recession, austerity measures, and high unemployment.

To reflect the higher credit risk we now see in the Spanish market we lowered our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) for Spain to group '6' from '5' and revised our economic risk score, a component of the BICRA, to '7' from '6'. (For further details see "Various Rating Actions On Spanish Banks Due To Rising Economic Risks," published Nov. 23, 2012)

Consequently, we also revised our anchor, the starting point for our ratings on financial institutions operating primarily in Spain, to 'bb+' from 'bbb-'.

The affirmation of our ratings on Kutxabank reflects our belief that Kutxabank should nevertheless be able to preserve according to our methodology its current financial profile despite heightened credit risk in the economy. The BICRA and anchor revisions have not affected our assessment of Kutxabank's stand-alone credit profile (SACP), which remains unchanged at 'bbb-'. In particular, we believe that Kutxabank's enhanced organic capital generation and significant ongoing deleveraging should allow it to cushion the impact on its capital position of increased economic risk in Spain. We therefore believe that the bank should be able to restore its risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio before diversification to above 5% by the end of 2013 and we are maintaining our "moderate" assessment of the bank's capital and earnings. In this context, we estimate that Kutxabank's profitability will benefit substantially from a progressive decline in the cost of risk in coming quarters as the bank has already fully absorbed the impact of higher regulatory provisioning requirements on part of its credit portfolio.

We have also reviewed the funding and liquidity of Spanish banks, in line with the approach we communicated earlier this year (see "ECB's Funding "Bazooka" Gives Eurozone Banks Time To Reshape Their Business Models And Balance Sheets," published on Feb. 29, 2012, and "CreditWatch Actions On Four Spanish Banks On Potential Implications Of State Recapitalization," published on Aug. 7, 2012). As a result, we revised our funding score on Kutxabank to "above average" from "average." However, this revision has not led to an improvement of Kutxabank's SACP as we typically only revise upward the SACP of banks that combine "above-average" funding and "strong" liquidity, whereas we continue to see Kutxabank's liquidity as "adequate."

Our improved assessment of Kutxabank's funding reflects our view that the bank's funding profile is better balanced than the average of domestic peers. Specifically, its ratio of loans to retail funding stood well below 120% on June 30, 2012, and retail funding accounted for about 70% of total funding on the same date. We also take into account an extremely low reliance on short-term wholesale funding, with a long-term funding ratio at 97% on June 30, 2012, and very limited reliance on European Central Bank funding.

We have not changed our assessment of the other factors that make up Kutxabank's SACP and therefore maintain our view of its "adequate" business position and "strong" risk position.

Outlook

The negative outlook on Kutxabank mirrors that on Spain. A downgrade of the sovereign would very likely trigger a similar action on Kutxabank, as we rarely rate financial institutions above our long-term sovereign rating on their countries of domicile due to the strong connection between banks' creditworthiness and that of their sovereign.

The negative outlook also reflects the possibility that we could revise downward Kutxabank's SACP--and hence lower the rating--if the operating environment in Spain became even more difficult than we currently forecast. We might also consider lowering Kutxabank's SACP if the bank proved unable to restore its RAC ratio above 5%. Specifically, this could occur if higher-than-anticipated credit losses impaired the bank's organic capital generation and constrained its solvency below the abovementioned levels. We could also lower the SACP if we anticipated that Kutxabank would accumulate a level of problematic assets from its organically originated credit portfolio in line with domestic peers'.

We currently view an outlook revision to stable as unlikely in the next 12-18 months. We could revise the outlook to stable if we revised our outlook on Spain to stable, if economic and operating conditions in Spain improved, and if Kutxabank preserved its financial profile through the downturn.

Ratings Score Snapshot

To From

Issuer Credit Rating BBB-/Negative/A-3 BBB-/Watch Neg/A-3

SACP bbb- bbb-

Anchor bb+ bbb-

Business Position Adequate (0) Adequate (0)

Capital and Earnings Moderate (0) Moderate (-1)

Risk Position Strong (+1) Strong (+1)

Funding and Liquidity Above Average Average

and Adequate (0) and Adequate (0)

Support 0 0

GRE Support 0 0

Group Support 0 0

Sovereign Support 0 0

Additional Factors 0 0

