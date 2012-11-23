Nov 23 -

-- We now see higher economic risk for banks operating in Spain following the rapid deterioration of the sovereign's creditworthiness, which has been reflected in our rating actions on Spain, including our recent two-notch downgrade.

-- In our view Spanish banks face increased credit risk as Spain's weakening economy, public sector cuts, austerity measures, and high unemployment will likely hamper the creditworthiness and resilience of public and private sector borrowers.

-- In light of the higher credit risk in the economy, we believe Caixabank's capital position has deteriorated according to our methodology. This has resulted in a lowering of its stand-alone credit profile (SACP) to 'bbb-' from 'bbb', the same level as our issuer credit rating on the bank.

-- We are affirming our 'BBB-/A-3' long- and short-term ratings on Spain's CaixaBank S.A. and our 'BB' long-term rating on its parent company la Caixa and removing them from CreditWatch negative.

-- The negative outlook primarily reflects that on Spain. It also reflects our view that the difficult economic and operating conditions in Spain could lead to a deterioration of Caixabank's SACP. The negative outlook on parent company la Caixa mirrors that on Caixabank.

Rating Action

On Nov. 23, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBB-/A-3' long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings on Spain's CaixaBank S.A. and its 'BB' long-term counterparty credit rating on its parent company Caja de Ahorros y Pensiones de Barcelona (la Caixa). We have also affirmed our 'BB-' ratings on Caixabank's hybrid capital instruments and our 'B+' rating on la Caixa's dated subordinated debt. All these ratings have been removed from CreditWatch with negative implications, where they were placed on Oct. 16, 2012. The outlook on the long-term ratings of Caixabank and la Caixa is negative.