(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 23 -

Summary analysis -- Israel (State of) ----------------------------- 23-Nov-2012

CREDIT RATING: Country: Israel

Local currency AA-/Stable/A-1+

Foreign currency A+/Stable/A-1 Primary SIC: Sovereign

Mult. CUSIP6: 383752

Mult. CUSIP6: 465137

Mult. CUSIP6: 465138

Mult. CUSIP6: 46513A

Mult. CUSIP6: 46513E

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

09-Sep-2011 AA-/A-1+ A+/A-1

27-Nov-2007 AA-/A-1+ A/A-1

Rationale

The sovereign credit ratings on the State of Israel reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of Israel's economic policy flexibility as a result of consistent growth and careful macroeconomic management. Despite a weak global economic environment and a temporary economic slowdown in 2012 and 2013, in the medium term, Israel should regain stronger external indicators. Furthermore, we consider that the production of natural gas by the middle of the decade is likely to further increase the economy's efficiency, as well as strengthen its fiscal and external positions.

Our ratings on Israel are supported by our view of its prosperous and resilient economy, strong institutions, ongoing fiscal consolidation, and robust external performance. The ratings are constrained by significant geopolitical risks, partially offset by U.S. support, and its still-sizable general government debt burden, currently at 75% of GDP.

Notably, we assume that Israel maintains a growth rate higher than its peers; we estimate that Israel's per capita growth rate will average 1.8% from 2012-2015. This is high for an economy with a GDP per capita of more than $30,000, and reflects rising investment and improving competitiveness.

While the government has been forced to revise its original budget deficit targets in light of revenue shortfalls, in our view, the political consensus for containing public debt remains intact. This can be seen by the austerity measures passed in September 2012, which contained a mix of tax increases and expenditure cuts in order to limit the 2012 fiscal deficit at 4.0% of GDP, a target we believe will be met. Moreover, for the first few months of 2013, the 2012 budget will apply, in effect imposing a contractionary budget, and, assuming that similar policymaking priorities will follow the 2013 elections, we estimate an average deficit of 2.8% of GDP from 2013-2015. This should lead to marginal debt reduction, with general government debt only declining by 4% of GDP by 2015 to reach 70.6% of GDP.

For the most part, we do not consider the sovereign to be exposed to significant contingent liabilities from the financial system. However, we recognize downside risks stemming from spillover effects from some highly-leveraged holding companies of Israeli conglomerates, whose dividend incomes from operating companies have markedly fallen this year. Risks could also come from a rapid appreciation in housing prices, which could spill over to broader price increases. That said, we believe that the Israeli banking sector is adequately regulated and capitalized by international standards.

Israel's external position remains sound, even though we forecast the first current account deficit in ten years. Despite estimated current account deficits of -0.7% and -0.2% of GDP in 2012 and 2013, respectively, the history of surpluses since 2003 has ensured a comfortable narrow net asset position of 18% of current account receipts (CARs). The surpluses, along with net FDI and portfolio equity inflows, also contributed to sizable foreign exchange reserves, which we estimate at just over eight months of current account payments by the end of 2012. Gross external financing needs in 2012 (current account payments, amortization of long-term debt, plus stock of short-term external debt) account for 85% of the Bank of Israel's reserves plus CARs, a level that is expected to remain flat in the coming years.

We consider that Israel's geopolitical situation continues to pose serious constraints on the credit rating on the country. The recent conflict in Gaza highlighted Israel's traditionally problematic relations with its Palestinianneighbors. This is further complicated by lawlessness on the shared border with Egypt, turmoil in Syria, and radicalized domestic groups eager to provoke confrontation. Any significant armed conflict could have a negative impact on the ratings if it deters investment, weakens the economy's growth potential, and strains fiscal flexibility.

Our local currency rating is one notch above the foreign currency rating because monetary flexibility and the substantial local currency debt market provide, in our opinion, slightly better capacity to service shekel-denominated debt issued in the domestic market. Our transfer and convertibility (T&C) assessment expresses our view of the likelihood of the sovereign restricting access to foreign exchange needed by Israel-based non-sovereign issuers for debt service as moderately lower than the likelihood of the sovereign defaulting on its foreign currency obligations. While there are few foreign exchange restrictions, they could be used more extensively in a severe downside scenario, as has been the case in the past.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our opinion that Israel's governmental consensus about containing public debt will remain intact despite budgetary pressures and upcoming elections. We could consider raising our ratings on Israel if itmakes material progress in defusing external security risks, as such progress would have positive repercussions on domestic stability, economic growth, and investor confidence.

Conversely, we believe that any significant setback with regard to reducing the government's high net debt burden, a decline in growth prospects, a structural reversal in external performance, or a substantial deterioration in the security situation in Israel could put downward pressure on the rating.

