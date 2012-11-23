(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 23 -
Ratings -- TUI AG ------------------------------------------------- 23-Nov-2012
CREDIT RATING: B-/Positive/-- Country: Germany
Primary SIC: Travel agencies
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
29-Jul-2009 B-/-- B-/--
13-Jul-2009 B/-- B/--
03-Dec-2008 B+/-- B+/--
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
EUR450 mil 5.125% callable bnds due 12/10/2012 B- 12-Oct-2010
EUR217.79 mil 5.50% Convertible due 11/17/2014 B- 12-Oct-2010
EUR338.964 mil 2.75% Convertible due 03/24/2016 B- 07-Mar-2011
EUR100 mil 10.00% Callable nts due 08/31/2014 B- 15-Mar-2011
EUR300 mil var rate jnr sub perp callable
deferrable bnds CCC 14-May-2012