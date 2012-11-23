Nov 23 -
Overview
-- We now see higher economic risk for banks operating in Spain following
the rapid deterioration of the sovereign's creditworthiness, which has been
reflected in our rating actions on Spain, including our recent two-notch
downgrade.
-- In our view Spanish banks face increased credit risk as Spain's
weakening economy, public-sector cuts, austerity measures, and high
unemployment will likely hamper the creditworthiness and resilience of public
and private sector borrowers.
-- In light of the higher credit risk in the economy we believe the
capital position of Barclays Bank S.A. has deteriorated according to our
methodology and have consequently lowered our assessment of its stand-alone
credit profile to 'bb-' from 'bb'.
-- We are affirming our 'BBB-/A-3' long- and short-term ratings on
Barclays Bank S.A.
-- The negative outlook mirrors that on Spain. A negative rating action
on Spain would trigger a similar action on Barclays Bank S.A.
Rating Action
On Nov. 23, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBB-/A-3'
long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings on Spain's Barclays Bank S.A.
(BBSA). The outlook remains negative.