Nov 23 - Fitch Ratings has assigned EVRAZ plc (EVRAZ) a Long-term foreign currency
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BB-'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also assigned EVRAZ a
Short-term foreign currency IDR of 'B'.
EVRAZ was incorporated as a public company under UK law in September 2011, as the new
non-operating holding company for the Evraz group. It owns a 100% interest in Evraz Group SA
(EvrazGroup, 'BB-'/Stable), which is currently the group's main debt issuing entity.
Subject to appropriate bondholder safeguards on any debt raised, we consider the
creditworthiness of EVRAZ broadly equal to that of EvrazGroup so have assigned it the same
rating.
KEY DRIVERS
- Healthy Performance of Steel-Consuming Industries:
As one of the leading global steel producers with a diversified product portfolio, EVRAZ
benefits from the healthy performance of steel-consuming industries in its core Russian market
(with 41.4% share in total revenue in H112). The apparent consumption of steel products in
Russia increased by 16% yoy in 2011 and is expected to increase by 6%-8% in 2012. As a result,
upstream production facilities of the company in Russia are practically fully utilised.
- Competitive Cost Position:
EVRAZ's competitive cost position is viewed by the agency as one of the company's main
advantages. With an average slab cash cost of USD372 per 1 ton in Q212 at its Russian steel
mills, EVRAZ is in the first quartile of the global crude steel cost curve. High
self-sufficiency in key raw materials (iron ore and coking coal), lower energy and labour costs
in Russia are among contributing factors. In 2011, EVRAZ had full self-sufficiency in iron ore
and 56% self-sufficiency in coking coal. The announced acquisition of a 41% indirect stake in
OAO Raspadskaya ('B+'/Stable) and its consolidation will allow full self-sufficiency
in coking coal in 2013.
- Consolidation of OAO Raspadskaya is Positive:
On a consolidated basis, Fitch expects EVRAZ to have moderately better credit metrics
compared with EvrazGroup from 2013 due to the consolidation of OAO Raspadskaya, which has higher
profitability and lower leverage compared with EvrazGroup. In the agency's view, the
consolidation of OAO Raspadskaya may increase the consolidated EBITDAR margin by 2.0% in 2013.
- Ratings Alignment With EvrazGroup:
Fitch would expect documentation for debt raised at the EVRAZ level to include measures for
the avoidance of structural subordination including robust cross default clauses and/or
guarantees. In aligning EVRAZ's rating with EvrazGroup, Fitch also notes the absence of dividend
and/or inter-company loan restrictions between the two entities allowing for the free transfer
of cash.
The ratings are supported by Fitch's expectations of positive free cash flow (FCF)
generation over the medium term. EVRAZ's ratings remain constrained by its large Russian
operational base, which exposes it to higher than average political, business and regulatory
risks.
RATING SENSITIVITY GUIDANCE:
Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating actions include:
- Consolidated EBITDAR margin above 20%
- Consolidated fund from operations (FFO) adjusted gross leverage below 2.0x on a sustained
basis
Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating action include:
- Weak legal protections for lenders at the EVRAZ level resulting in material structural
subordination of its debt
- Consolidated EBITDAR margin below 15%
- Consolidated FFO adjusted gross leverage above 3.5x on a sustained basis
LIQUIDITY AND DEBT STRUCTURE
- Liquidity Remains Acceptable:
The company's liquidity position remains acceptable with USD1,763m of cash and equivalents
and USD163m of committed unutilised bank loans compared with USD1,533m of short-term loans at
end-H112.
- Expected Deleverage During 2013-2014:
Fitch expects the increase of FFO adjusted gross leverage to 3.8x by end 2012 due to the
continuing decrease in steel prices (end-2011: 2.3x). However, due to expected positive FCF and
consolidation of OAO Raspadskaya, the agency expects deleveraging to 3.2x by end-2013 and to
2.7x by end-2014.