(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 23 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded Bank of Cyprus' (BOC), Cyprus Popular Bank's
(CPB) and Hellenic Bank's (HB) Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) and
Support Rating Floors (SRF) to 'BB-' from 'BB' following the downgrade of Cyprus' sovereign
rating (see "Fitch Downgrades Cyprus to 'BB-'; Outlook Negative" dated 21 November 2012 on
www.fitchratings.com). The Outlooks on the banks' Long-term IDRs are Negative in line with that
of the sovereign. All three banks' Short-term IDRs and Support Ratings have been affirmed at 'B'
and '3', respectively.
At the same time, BOC and CPB's Viability Ratings (VR) have been downgraded to
'c' from 'ccc' and 'cc', respectively reflecting the agency's belief that
failure of the two banks is imminent. Fitch expects that BOC and CPB will
require sizeable capital injections and that these will be provided by Cypriot
and/or international authorities.
HB's VR has also been downgraded to 'cc' from 'ccc' to reflect that failure of
the bank appears probable. Fitch questions the capacity of the bank to continue
to operate without support as it is highly vulnerable to further deterioration
in its credit risk profile and market conditions. However, extraordinary capital
support could also be provided to HB if needed. A full list of rating actions is
at the end of this comment.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, SUPORT RATINGS AND SRFs
The downgrade of BOC, CPB and HB's Long-term IDRs, which remain at their SRFs,
is based on Fitch's assessment that the state's ability to support its major
banks has reduced, as reflected by Cyprus's sovereign downgrade, which is
largely driven by a materially weaker macroeconomic outlook and the continued
high level of uncertainty over the costs associated with the overall banking
system's recapitalisation.
However, Fitch continues to incorporate in its assessment of support the fact
that i) the propensity of the sovereign to support the three major Cypriot banks
remains strong given their systemic importance in the domestic economy (combined
assets totalled EUR77.2bn -430% of GDP - at end-H112) and ii) support from the
IMF/EU/ECB (Troika) in respect of Cypriot banks' recapitalisation is being
discussed in the context of Cyprus's formal request in June 2012 for financial
assistance. Precedence in other troubled eurozone countries indicates that bank
senior creditors would be fully covered in a support package.
The equalisation of the three banks' Long-term IDRs and SRFs with that of the
sovereign rating reflects Fitch's view that sovereign and bank risks are closely
interconnected in Cyprus. A lack of progress in negotiations with Troika puts
the receipt of a support programme to address Cyprus' sovereign issues and
Cypriot banks' recapitalisation at risk.
The affirmation of the Support Ratings at '3' indicates Fitch's opinion of
continued moderate probability of support to the three Cypriot banks.
The Negative Outlook indicates that any further downgrade of Cyprus's sovereign
rating and/or any change that reduced the likelihood of international support
could lead to a further downgrade of the banks' Long-term IDRs, SRFs and Support
Ratings.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SENIOR DEBT
The rating of senior unsecured debt issued by BOC and CPB has been downgraded to
'BB-' from 'BB' in line with the banks' Long-term IDRs. Fitch expects support to
be extended to senior unsecured creditors based on precedent observed in other
EU countries. Debt ratings are sensitive to any change in banks' Long-term IDR
and/or Fitch's assumptions around the level of support available to the banks.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - VRs
The downgrade of BOC's and CPB's VRs reflect Fitch's expectation that both banks
will require sizeable capital injections to restore capital levels and
confidence. Capital shortfalls will arise from net losses expected for FY2012 as
a result of continued asset quality deterioration in Greece and Cyprus and
further capital needs resulting from an independent loan stress test carried out
by Troika and Cypriot authorities as a pre-requisite for the bail-out package
for Cyprus.
With private capital-raising limited for most of the banks, Fitch believes that
support will have to be provided by the government, which itself will need
assistance from international authorities to do this.
At end-H112, both CPB and BOC reported core capital ratios below the minimum 8%
required by the Central Bank of Cyprus (4.4% and 5.1%, respectively, at
end-H112). In addition to the EUR1.8bn injection into CPB by the government in
July which now holds 84% of the bank's shares, Fitch assesses that the three
major Cypriot banks are likely to need further capital injections of at least
around EUR4bn under a base case scenario which requires a Fitch core capital
ratio (FCC) of 9%. Capital needs are largely concentrated at CPB and to a lesser
extent BOC. BOC has already requested EUR730m, up from EUR500m estimated in June
2012 due to worse-than-expected deterioration in asset quality from Q112 to
Q212.
Additional capital shortfalls for the three banks could increase to at least
about EUR6bn resulting from Fitch's adverse stress test, which requires a FCC of
6%. Fitch acknowledges that its estimates of the potential losses and capital
needs of Cypriot banks are subject to considerable uncertainty and are sensitive
to changes in assumptions.
Capital shortfalls largely stem from banks' sizeable loan exposure to Greece but
also from their deteriorating domestic loan portfolios due to worse than
expected economic prospects in Cyprus. CPB is the most exposed to Greek loans
(47% of total loans at end-H112, including international shipping loans booked
in Greece), followed by BOC (34%) and HB (17%). Exposure to Greek government
debt has substantially declined after impairments in 2011 and H112 and ranged
between EUR8m at HB and EUR279m at CPB at end-H112.
The VRs of BOC and CPB are likely to go to 'f' reflecting banks' failure under
Fitch's definitions once capital needs are identified at each bank and
extraordinary capital support is committed. After recapitalisation, the agency
will re-assess both banks' VRs and upgrade them to a level commensurate with
their post-support credit profile.
The downgrade of HB's VR reflects Fitch's concern that the bank may be in need
of further capital injections in view of Cyprus' weaker economic prospects and
the independent loan stress test carried out by Troika and Cypriot authorities.
At end-H112, its core capital ratio was 8.3% including the rights issue in July
2012. Fitch judges that its ability to raise further capital from private means
is uncertain. HB's VR would be subject to further downward rating pressure
depending on the extent and nature of potential further extraordinary support
required. Improved capitalisation, a stabilisation of the risk profile and
deposits could be rating positive.
The ratings actions are as follows:
BOC
Long-term IDR downgraded to 'BB-' from 'BB'; Negative Outlook
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating downgraded to 'c' from 'ccc'
Support Rating affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor revised to 'BB-' from 'BB'
Senior notes downgraded to 'BB-' from 'BB'
Commercial paper affirmed at 'B'
CPB
Long-term IDR downgraded to 'BB-' from 'BB'; Negative Outlook
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating downgraded to 'c' from 'cc'
Support Rating affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor revised to 'BB-' from 'BB'
Senior notes downgraded to 'BB-' from 'BB'
HB
Long-term IDR downgraded to 'BB-' from 'BB'; Negative Outlook
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating downgraded to 'cc' from 'ccc'
Support Rating affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor revised to 'BB-' from 'BB'
The rating impact, if any, from the above rating actions on the banks' covered
bonds will be detailed in a separate comment.