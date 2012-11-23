(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 23 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank ---------------- 23-Nov-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: AAA/Stable/A-1+ Country: Germany
Primary SIC: Misc. business
credit
institutions
Mult. CUSIP6: 515110
Mult. CUSIP6: 51511C
Mult. CUSIP6: 51511E
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
01-Sep-1999 AAA/A-1+ AAA/A-1+
15-Nov-1994 AAA/-- AAA/--
===============================================================================
Rationale
The ratings on Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank (Rentenbank), a specialized
development bank with a public policy mandate to promote German agriculture
(including forestry and fisheries) and rural areas, are based on our
assessment of an "almost certain" likelihood of extraordinary support from the
government of the Federal Republic of Germany (unsolicited rating;
AAA/Stable/A-1+).