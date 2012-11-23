(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 23 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank ---------------- 23-Nov-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: AAA/Stable/A-1+ Country: Germany

Primary SIC: Misc. business

credit

institutions

Mult. CUSIP6: 515110

Mult. CUSIP6: 51511C

Mult. CUSIP6: 51511E

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

01-Sep-1999 AAA/A-1+ AAA/A-1+

15-Nov-1994 AAA/-- AAA/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

The ratings on Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank (Rentenbank), a specialized development bank with a public policy mandate to promote German agriculture (including forestry and fisheries) and rural areas, are based on our assessment of an "almost certain" likelihood of extraordinary support from the government of the Federal Republic of Germany (unsolicited rating; AAA/Stable/A-1+).