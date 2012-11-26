(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 26 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the National Long-Term rating of PT Aetra Air Jakarta's (Aetra) based in Indonesia at 'A (idn)'. Prospects are stable. Fitch has also affirmed the ratings of the bonds Aetra rupiah (Bond I/2008) that will mature in 2013 and 2015 at 'A (idn)'.

Traveller Aetra reflect stable business operations and ability to generate strong operating cash as the exclusive distributor of water pipes that serve the eastern part of Jakarta. Aetra operating under a cooperative agreement with the state-owned water company PAM Jaya, over the 25 years ending in 2023. Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's opinion that the credit profile of Aetra will remain appropriate for the rating now.