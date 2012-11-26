(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 26 - Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited has affirmed Asia Plus Securities Public Company
Limited's (ASP) National Long-Term Rating at 'A-(tha)' and its National Short-Term
Rating at 'F2(tha)'. The Outlook is Stable.
The ratings reflect ASP's established market position in domestic retail
brokerage and investment banking (IB) in Thailand. This is reinforced by its
management's strong expertise and reputable track record in the Thai securities
industry. The ratings are also supported by ASP's sound profitability, capital
and liquidity.
The ratings also take into account the company's continuing reliance on volatile
securities brokerage as well as on proprietary trading and investments. However,
this should reduce in the long term as ASP diversifies into non-brokerage
businesses.
Sustainable profitability growth resulting from diversification without
compromising its financial and risk profile could lead to a positive rating
action. Conversely, a material increase in risk appetite or in business/earnings
volatility without an accompanying increase in capital and liquidity could lead
to a negative rating action. A significant rise in leverage leading to a
material weakening in financial flexibility could also put pressure on the
ratings.
ASP's net profit rose 7% yoy to THB443m in 9M12 while its return on assets
remained acceptable at 8.2%. Declining brokerage business from foreign
institutions was offset by higher trading gains and a lower corporate income tax
rate. ASP has been able to resist industry-wide downward pressure on commission
fee, reporting only slightly lower average commission rate during 9M12 compared
with that of 2011. Its average commission rate was higher than the industry
average, reflecting the company's focus on providing quality service rather than
price cutting. Fitch does not expect the full year 2012 performance to
significantly deviate from its 9M12 result. However, its enlarged investment
portfolio could introduce further earnings volatility over the short- to medium-
term.
The global economic downturn could weigh on ASP's proprietary trading and
investment business, which has increased significantly in size to levels of over
THB2bn, similar to that witnessed in 2010. Fitch will continue to monitor any
structural changes to investment risks/appetite and volatility. ASP's expansion
into equity derivatives has also led to increased market risk although this is
partly mitigated through its hedging strategy and remains closely monitored by
its risk management division.
ASP's funding and liquidity remain stable. Its liquid assets to total assets
ratio remained high 40% at end-9M12. Leverage, notwithstanding an increase,
remains manageable with a debt/equity ratio of 0.26x. The company had a strong
net liquid capital ratio (NCR) of 84% at end-9M12. While lower than 2011's
levels of over 100%, the NCR was still significantly above the regulatory
requirement of 7%. Its equity/assets ratio was also strong at 51% at end-9M12.
ASP is one of Thailand's leading securities brokerage companies. ASP's business
activities cover domestic and global securities and derivatives brokerage,
trading and investment, investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, asset
and wealth management, and equity derivative products.