Nov 26 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Danish airport operator Copenhagen Airport A/S (CPH) a Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB+' with a Stable Outlook and a Short-Term IDR of 'F2'.

CPH's (the Group's operating company, or OpCo) rating has to consider the debt held at Copenhagen Airports Denmark ApS (the Group's holding company or CAD or HoldCo) because CAD's cashflows derive entirely from dividends from CPH and there is a risk that CAD debt could be pushed down to CPH. Therefore, to establish a starting point for the rating, Fitch applied its corporate-based Parent-Subsidiary Rating Linkage methodology to assess the strength and the nature of the CPH-CAD relationship to determine a rating of the notional Consolidated Credit Profile i.e. aggregating all debt and all effective cash flows (on a pari passu basis) to determine key rating drivers and metrics at a Group level (in turn assessed under infrastructure and airport-specific criteria).

This consolidated entity's IDR was deemed to be 'BBB'. Fitch then adjusted the key rating drivers and metrics of the Consolidated Credit Profile to reflect pertinent IDR credit features at OpCo level. CPH's structural seniority is a positive feature that led to notch up to a higher rating for greater aggregate credit protection. CAD's credit profile is different (and marginally weaker) from the Consolidated profile, as its debt is structurally subordinated to that of CPH.