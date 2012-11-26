(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- We consider German state development bank Wirtschafts- und Infrastrukturbank Hessen
(WIBank) to be a government-related entity that has a critical role for and integral link to its
guarantor and owner, the State of Hesse.
-- We are assigning our 'AA/A-1+' long-and short-term ratings to WIBank.
-- The stable outlook on WIBank reflects that on Hesse.
Rating Action
On Nov. 26, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'AA/A-1+' long- and
short-term counterparty credit ratings to German state development bank Wirtschafts- und
Infrastrukturbank Hessen (WIBank). The outlook is stable.
Rationale
The ratings on WIBank are equalized with those on its guarantor and 8% owner, the State of
Hesse (AA/Stable/A-1+).
This reflects our opinion that there is an "almost certain" likelihood that Hesse would
provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to WIBank in the event of financial
distress. As a result, WIBank has no stand-alone credit profile (SACP).
In accordance with our criteria for government-related entities (GREs), our rating approach
is based on our view of WIBank's:
-- "Critical" role for the Hesse government as the state development bank that supports
regional economic and social objectives; and
-- "Integral" link with the government. WIBank essentially acts as an arm of the state and
has a statutory guarantee on its liabilities (Gewaehrtraegerhaftung), and an explicit guarantee
for its liabilities.
We expect the bank to continue to play a prominent public policy role as the state's
development bank. Accordingly, we do not expect the ownership status or the guarantee mechanism
to change in the medium to long term
Established under the "Wirtschafts- und Infrastrukturbank Hessen" Law, WIBank is a legally
dependent institution within Landesbank Hessen Thuringen (A/Stable/A-1), although it
is organizationally and financially independent. WIBank is one of Germany's 20 state development
banks, and it reported total assets of EUR9.6 billion at mid-year 2012.
The bank has been entrusted with the management and execution of public development
programs, which primarily involve granting loans and subsidies financed from public funds for
housing and urban development in Hesse. WIBank's liquidity and funding benefit from a regulatory
0% risk weighting, owing to Hesse's explicit guarantee.
Outlook
The stable outlook on WIBank reflects that on Hesse. Consequently, any rating action on
Hesse will result in a similar rating action on WIBank. We believe that WIBank's current GRE
status and guarantees will be maintained in the foreseeable future, given that the bank will
likely remain an integral part of the state's economic development objectives. Our expectation
is consistent with the March 2002 agreement between Germany and the European Commission on
future state support for German development banks.
A significant weakening of WIBank's role for, or link to, the state, including changes to
its guarantees or ownership structure, could have negative rating implications for WIBank,
although we currently consider such a scenario unlikely.
Ratings List
New Rating; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
Wirtschafts- Und Infrastrukturbank Hessen (WIBank)
Counterparty Credit Rating AA/Stable/A-1+