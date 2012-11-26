(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- In view of its large financial assets and sizable fiscal surpluses, we
believe that Abu Dhabi's government has a considerable buffer to support its
economy and mitigate the risks from external vulnerabilities.
-- We are therefore affirming our 'AA/A-1+' sovereign credit ratings on
Abu Dhabi.
-- The stable outlook balances our view of Abu Dhabi's wealthy economy
and policy flexibility against the risks from structural and institutional
weaknesses, its high contingent liabilities, and limited monetary policy
flexibility.
Rating Action
On Nov. 26, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'AA/A-1+'
long- and short-term sovereign credit ratings on the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, a
member of the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The outlook is stable.
Our transfer & convertibility (T&C) assessment for Abu Dhabi is 'AA+'.
Rationale
The ratings on Abu Dhabi are anchored by the emirate's strong fiscal and
external positions, which allow it to deploy fiscal policy flexibly. In
addition to providing fiscal flexibility, the exceptional strength of the
government's net asset position provides a buffer to counter the negative
impact of oil price volatility on economic growth and government revenues, as
well as on the external account.
The ratings are constrained by our view that the emirate has weak political
institutions, a lack of transparency and public accountability, and limited
availability of timely financial and economic data, particularly regarding
government assets. The ratings are also constrained by the contingent
liabilities from Abu Dhabi-based government-related entities (GREs), as well
as those related to the UAE more broadly. Limited monetary policy flexibility
in view of the pegged exchange rate and the underdeveloped domestic bond
markets also constrains the ratings.
The Emirate of Abu Dhabi is among the wealthiest economies in the world; we
estimate GDP per capita at $110,000 in 2012. Real economic growth accelerated
to 6.8% in 2011, bolstered by strong performance in the oil sector, with oil
production increasing by 9% to 2.5 million barrels per day. Diversification
efforts and government public spending have helped sustain non-oil economic
growth at 4%, boosted by activity in the financial sector, manufacturing, and
transport. We expect real GDP growth in 2012 to be around 5%, premised on 6.4%
growth in oil output, together with a 4% growth in non-oil sectors. Real per
capita growth has been negative in 2007-2011, however, with high annual
population growth of 7.7% during these years, in part due to the large inflow
of migrant workers, many of whom earn far less than most citizens. We believe
that in the case of a heavily resource-based economy, growth in nominal per
capita GDP may be a better measure of the population's purchasing power than
real growth.
Assuming an oil export price of $112 per barrel this year, we estimate the
fiscal surplus at 15.4% of GDP, following a surplus of 13.4% of GDP (including
petroleum dividends and investment income) in 2011. Revenue growth of 57%
accommodated a 25% increase in expenditures, including hikes in development
spending, ongoing financial support to GREs, and assistance grants. Government
spending in Abu Dhabi rose by an annualized 19% in 2008-2011 in response to
the global credit crisis, and to meet higher social and public infrastructure
needs in Abu Dhabi and the northern emirates. Abu Dhabi expects spending in
nominal terms to slow this year and be below the amount budgeted for 2012. In
2013-2015 and assuming that oil prices remain around $100 per barrel, we
expect the fiscal surplus to average 10% of GDP, helping to further build the
emirate's net external asset position.
The government's substantial net asset position, which we estimate at 191% of
GDP in 2012, provides it with a comfortable buffer to meet contingent
liabilities that may arise, particularly from GREs. In addition to reviewing
the pace of GRE spending last year, the government is tightening its
monitoring and control over public sector debt to ensure debt sustainability
over the medium term and mitigate financial risks. Our estimate puts the debt
of Abu Dhabi's GREs at around 50% of 2011 GDP.
Political institutions in the UAE are underdeveloped relative to many
nonregional peers, in our opinion. The decision-making process is highly
centralized and lacks checks and balances. Moreover, there are data gaps and
inconsistencies, particularly with regard to transparency on government
assets.
The leadership in the UAE is highly focused on domestic stability and
security, and calls for political reform are not tolerated. The underpinnings
of domestic stability are strong: Emiratis constitute a fairly homogenous
demographic, which is largely supportive of the federation, and we understand
that they believe the welfare system and other support from the government
will safeguard their wellbeing. Furthermore, citizens have routine access to
their leaders through regular meetings during which they can communicate their
needs and misgivings.
The UAE is located in a geopolitically difficult region. Foreign policy is set
at the federal level and formulated to balance the country's political
alliances within the Gulf Cooperation Council and internationally, and to
support its strategic and economic ties, including those with Iran. We note
that Abu Dhabi is taking measures to ameliorate its exposure to some of the
regional risks by completing a new oil pipeline, which will allow it to export
close to one-half of its oil output outside of the Straits of Hormuz.
Outlook
The stable outlook balances Abu Dhabi's economic resilience and policy
flexibility resulting from its exceptionally strong external and fiscal net
asset positions against the risks emanating from structural and institutional
weaknesses that could derail growth, as well as against its high contingent
liabilities and limited monetary policy flexibility.
We could consider raising the ratings if there were significant improvements
in transparency and governance, better availability of financial and economic
data, and progress in institutional reforms. Moreover, measures to improve
monetary flexibility, such as strengthening the monetary policy framework and
developing domestic capital markets, could eventually be positive for the
ratings.
The ratings could come under pressure if there were a sharp and sustained
decline in oil prices leading to a sharp deterioration in fiscal and external
balances, or if there were a prolonged depletion in the government's asset
position. The ratings could also face pressure if domestic events compromised
political and economic stability.
