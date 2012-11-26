(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

-- France-based Dexia Credit Local (DCL) has announced an offer to repurchase two nondeferrable subordinated lower Tier 2 instruments.

-- We consider the offer as "opportunistic" under our criteria.

-- Our 'B-' issue ratings on these instruments are therefore not affected by the offer and remain on CreditWatch negative.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its 'B-' ratings on two nondeferrable subordinated lower Tier 2 instruments of Dexia Credit Local (DCL, BBB/Watch Neg/A-2) remain on CreditWatch with negative implications, where we placed them on Nov. 23, 2011.

We consider DCL's tender offer to repurchase these two instruments, announced Nov. 20, 2012, to be "opportunistic," as defined by our criteria, as opposed to "distressed." Bondholders stand to receive less value than the promise of the original securities, with a purchase price of 65% of the nominal. However, in our view, DCL does not face a conventional default on nondeferrable subordinated instruments in the near-to-medium term in the absence of an offer.

The purpose of the tender offer is to strengthen DCL's Tier 1 capital. On Nov. 8, 2012, the Belgian and French governments agreed to recapitalize the Dexia group by injecting EUR5.5 billion by the end of 2012. We understand that the European Commission's decision regarding the revised plan for the orderly resolution of the Dexia group is expected by the end of 2012.

DCL has indicated that it is very unlikely that the call options related to the two series of notes included in the offer will be exercised in the future.

