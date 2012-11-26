(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 26 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its rating on People's Leasing & Finance PLC (PLF; B+/Stable/B; formerly People's Leasing Company PLC) is not affected by the company's conversion into a licensed finance company (LFC) from a specialized leasing company and its proposed merger with its subsidiary People's Finance PLC (not rated).

In the long run, the conversion will benefit PLF's funding profile because the company will be able to directly raise customer deposits. However, PLF's regulatory capital ratio (Tier 1) would decline to about 20% from 25.4% as of Sept. 30, 2012, due to different regulations for LFCs and specialized leasing companies. The risk weight applied on finance leases, which form about 50% of the company's loan book, is double for LFCs. The treatment of investments in unconsolidated subsidiaries in the calculation of Tier 1 capital is also different. Nevertheless, the rating on PLF will not be affected because our capital assessment is based on our view of the risk in various asset classes. Moreover, we assess the company on a consolidated basis; hence, its merger with its subsidiary does not affect the rating.