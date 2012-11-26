(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Supranational institutions are owned or established by governments of two or
more countries. They are usually established by international treaties to
pursue specified policy objectives and are generally not subject to commercial
law. These criteria aim to enhance the clarity of our methodology. Where
relevant, we have also aligned the criteria for MLIs and other supranational
institutions with the criteria for other sectors, particularly banks, in light
of our updated bank methodology.
The methodology for rating MLIs consists of determining the MLI's stand-alone
credit profile (SACP) and assessing the impact, if any, of extraordinary
shareholder support on the MLI's creditworthiness to determine the issuer
credit rating.
Specifically, the methodology determines an MLI's SACP by analyzing the
business profile, which reflects the assessment of the MLI's policy importance
and its governance and management expertise, and the financial profile, which
reflects the assessment of the MLI's capital adequacy and its funding and
liquidity. The analysis is both quantitative and qualitative. The assessment
of extraordinary support mostly relies on the weight given to the callable
capital, although some MLIs may benefit from other forms of support, such as
guarantees.
Whenever possible, the methodology for rating other supranational institutions
applies a similar two-step approach, involving first the assessment of the
entity's SACP under the applicable criteria, and then the assessment of the
likelihood of extraordinary shareholder support. However, in some cases, the
nature of the institution and the presence of various forms of support
mechanisms could lead Standard & Poor's to take a different approach, which is
detailed in the criteria.
IMPLEMENTATION AND RATINGS IMPACT
The methodology applies to all MLIs and other nonbank supranational
institutions. We do not expect many changes to existing MLI or other
supranational institution ratings as a result of the implementation of the
criteria. We expect that those ratings that do change would reflect the
greater weight given to the MLIs' public policy role, capitalization level,
and loan portfolio concentration.
These criteria are effective immediately and apply to all new and outstanding
ratings within scope. We intend to complete our review of issuers affected
within the next six months. Specific announcements will be made with each
supranational review.
