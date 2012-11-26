(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

-- We have assigned preliminary credit ratings to Arena 2012-I's floating-rate class A1, A2, B, and C mortgage-backed notes.

-- Arena will issue the notes to fund the purchase price of a performing portfolio of mortgage loans secured over residential properties in The Netherlands.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its preliminary credit ratings to Arena 2012-I B.V.'s EUR678.3 million floating-rate class A1, A2, B, and fixed-rate class C mortgage-backed notes due 2044. Arena will also issue EUR32.2 million unrated class D, E, and F notes (see list below).

The ratings on Arena 2012-I's notes reflect our assessment of the payment structure and cash flow mechanics of the transaction, and our cash flow analysis to assess whether the notes will be repaid under stress-test scenarios. Another key consideration in our rating analysis is the protection for noteholders from a combination of excess spread, subordination, a reserve fund, and a cash advance facility to cover credit losses and income shortfalls.

Arena 2012-I will issue the notes to fund the purchase price of a performing portfolio of mortgage loans secured over residential properties in The Netherlands.

This will be the fifth securitization originated by Amstelhuys that we have rated, following Arena 2007-I B.V., Arena 2009-I B.V., Arena 2011-I B.V., and Arena 2011-II B.V.

The collateral securitized largely mirrors that backing the previous transactions and the proportion of loans benefiting from the NHG guarantee has decreased marginally to 27.54% from 29.58% in Arena 2011-II.

The seller, Amstelhuys N.V., is a fully owned subsidiary of Delta Lloyd N.V., and was established as a mortgage loan originator and funding vehicle. The transaction will be static. A combination of subordination, excess spread, a cash reserve, and cash advance facility will provide credit and liquidity enhancement.

RATINGS LIST

Arena 2012-I B.V.

EUR700.0 Million Mortgage-Backed Notes And EUR10.5 Million Subordinated Notes

Class Prelim. Prelim.

rating amount

(mil. EUR)

A1 AAA (sf) 154.0

A2 AAA (sf) 490.0

B A (sf) 18.2

C BBB+ (sf) 16.1

D NR 14.0

E NR 7.7

F NR 10.5

NR--Not rated.