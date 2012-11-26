Nov 26 -
Summary analysis -- Intertape Polymer U.S. Inc. ------------------- 26-Nov-2012
CREDIT RATING: None. Please see issue list. Country: United States
State/Province: Florida
Primary SIC: Adhesives and
sealants
Mult. CUSIP6: 46112N
Rationale
The ratings on Intertape Polymer U.S. Inc. reflect our assessment of the company's business
risk profile as "vulnerable" and financial risk profile as "aggressive." With annual sales of
nearly $800 million, Intertape manufactures mainly tapes, films, and woven products for the
industrial, packaging, housing and construction, and the relatively stable food and consumer
durables end markets.
Stronger earnings, coupled with higher cash flow generation and a moderate reduction in
debt, have led to improved liquidity and credit metrics. The key ratio of funds from operations
(FFO)-to-total debt was 32% as of Sept. 30, 2012--a significant increase from 17% a year
earlier. We adjust debt by about $30 million to include the present value of operating leases
and tax-adjusted unfunded postretirement benefit obligations. We believe that the ratio will
continue to reflect volatility in the company's operating performance and, over the business
cycle, we expect the ratio to average about 15% at the current ratings.