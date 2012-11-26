(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 26 -
Overview
-- The Netherlands-based TMF Group Holding B.V. (TMF) provides corporate
services to firms globally.
-- We assess TMF's financial risk profile as "highly leveraged" and its
business risk profile as "fair."
-- We are assigning our 'B' long-term corporate credit rating to TMF, and
our 'B' and 'CCC+' issue ratings to the group's proposed senior secured and
senior unsecured notes, respectively.
-- The stable outlook reflects our view that TMF will continue to
increase revenues and maintain its strong EBITDA margin in the near to medium
term.
Rating Action
On Nov. 26, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B'
long-term corporate credit rating to Dutch corporate services provider TMF
Group Holding B.V. (TMF). The outlook is stable.
At the same time, we assigned our 'B' issue rating to TMF's proposed EUR380
million senior secured notes, in line with the corporate credit rating on the
group. The recovery rating on the proposed senior secured notes is '3',
indicating our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery for debtholders in
the event of a payment default.