Overview

-- The Netherlands-based TMF Group Holding B.V. (TMF) provides corporate services to firms globally.

-- We assess TMF's financial risk profile as "highly leveraged" and its business risk profile as "fair."

-- We are assigning our 'B' long-term corporate credit rating to TMF, and our 'B' and 'CCC+' issue ratings to the group's proposed senior secured and senior unsecured notes, respectively.

-- The stable outlook reflects our view that TMF will continue to increase revenues and maintain its strong EBITDA margin in the near to medium term.

Rating Action

On Nov. 26, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B' long-term corporate credit rating to Dutch corporate services provider TMF Group Holding B.V. (TMF). The outlook is stable.

At the same time, we assigned our 'B' issue rating to TMF's proposed EUR380 million senior secured notes, in line with the corporate credit rating on the group. The recovery rating on the proposed senior secured notes is '3', indicating our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery for debtholders in the event of a payment default.