Nov 27 - European fixed-income investors gave a thumbs-up to
the decisive support action by the ECB in October, signalling improving
fundamental credit conditions for sovereigns and banks in Fitch Ratings'
quarterly investor survey.
Investors expressed cautious optimism on the resolution of the eurozone crisis,
with 81% saying that recent policy announcements represent major positive steps,
although significant risks remain. A clear majority of 80% also believe the
ambitious plans for a banking union will be realised, although most expect the
start date to be delayed.
The increased optimism about the banking sector was also evident in views on
refinancing risk, with a much reduced proportion of survey respondents ranking
banks as the segment facing the biggest challenge. Overall, investors continued
to rank sovereigns the worst affected in this regard.
More than one-third (35%) of investors voted financials their most favoured
investment choice, more than doubling the 17% holding that view in the prior
survey. This was one of the most decisive endorsements of any sector on the
survey record.
The Q412 survey was conducted between 2 October and 6 November and represents
the views of managers of an estimated USD7.4trn of fixed-income assets. The full
report, entitled "European Senior Fixed- Income Investor Survey Q412", covers
all major sectors and is available at www.fitchratings.com.
