(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 27 -

OVERVIEW

-- We have assigned our 'AAA' ratings to the Belgian pandbrieven (covered bond) program and inaugural issuance issued by Belfius Bank.

-- The outlook is negative, reflecting that on Belfius Bank.

-- Belfius Bank is a universal bank fully focused on the Belgian market.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'AAA' ratings to the covered bond program and inaugural issuance of "Belgische pandbrieven/lettres de gage belges" ["mortgage pandbrieven"]) issued by Belfius Bank (A-/Negative/A-2). The mortgage pandbrieven issuance is the first under Belfius Bank's EUR10 billion program. The outlook is negative, reflecting that on Belfius Bank.

The Belgian pandbrieven constitute unsubordinated senior secured obligations and rank pari passu among themselves. This covered bond program is a funding tool for Belfius Bank's assets, liabilities, and liquidity management complementing the more traditional, existing unsecured note issuance, deposit taking, and securitization transactions.

The inaugural issuance is, and any further issuances under the program will be, backed by a portfolio of prime Belgian residential mortgage loans, eligible under Belgian covered bond law. The ratings assigned to this issuance reflect our level of confidence in the Belgian legal framework for the issuance of covered bonds and the credit quality of the underlying assets and their cash flows.

The covered bond rating process employed primarily follows the methodology and assumptions outlined in "Covered Bond Ratings Framework: Methodology And Assumptions," published June 26, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal. We assess legal risks using our "European Legal Criteria For Structured Finance Transactions," published on Aug. 28, 2008.

As part of our analysis, we conducted a review of Belfius Bank's mortgage operations. The review encompassed loan origination, underwriting policies and procedures, and servicing practices. We believe satisfactory procedures are in place to support the ratings on the covered bonds. Specifically, we believe the bank applies sufficiently prudent underwriting practices, and that procedures are in place to effectively service the portfolio. We also considered the risk of replacement of the servicer through our credit analysis and stressed servicing fees.

We have reviewed the asset information provided as of Oct. 31, 2012, and have performed a cash flow analysis based on the current liability profile of the covered bond program as of the same date. We have applied our five-step approach for rating covered bonds outlined in our asset-liability mismatch (ALMM) criteria. According to these criteria, the covered bond program category of '2' and asset liability mismatch of "low" result in a maximum ratings uplift of six notches from the long-term issuer credit rating (ICR) on Belfius Bank. Given the bank's current long-term ICR of 'A-', the six notches of uplift are needed to achieve the maximum 'AAA' ratings on the covered bonds. Based on our cash flow and market value risk analysis, we believe the target credit enhancement commensurate with the maximum achievable ratings on the covered bonds is below the available credit enhancement for the program supporting our assigning of the 'AAA' ratings on the covered bonds.

According to our five-step approach for rating covered bonds (see "Revised Methodology And Assumptions For Assessing Asset-Liability Mismatch Risk In Covered Bonds," published Dec. 16, 2009), there are no unused notches of ratings uplift to cover the risk of possible movements in the ALMM classification and ICR. As a consequence, the outlook on the covered bond program is linked to that on the issuer. The negative outlook therefore reflects the current outlook on Belfius Bank.

