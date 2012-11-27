BNP Paribas fined 10 mln euros over weaknesses in anti-money laundering controls
PARIS, June 2 French bank watchdog ACPR said in a statement it had fined BNP Paribas 10 million euros ($11.27 million) for insufficient anti-money laundering controls.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 27 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has assigned its 'BBB' issue rating to a proposed Russian ruble (RUB) 7 billion (about $220 million) senior unsecured bond to be issued by the Russian city of St. Petersburg (BBB/Stable/--). The bond matures on June 1, 2017, and has nine semiannual coupon payments.
We understand the city will use the proceeds to cover its anticipated deficit.
The rating on the bond mirrors the rating on the city. The rating on St. Petersburg, which remains unchanged, reflects our view of the city's low debt, very positive liquidity position, and strong financial performance.
However, we consider the rating on St. Petersburg to be constrained by the federal controls over the city's revenue sources and spending mandates, significant needs for long-term infrastructure financing, economic concentration, and modest wealth levels.
