Nov 27 -

Overview

-- We have assigned our 'BB/B' long- and short-term foreign and local currency issuer credit ratings to Magyar Export-Import Bank (Hungary Eximbank).

-- The long-term rating is based on our assessment of Hungary Eximbank's integral link with Hungary through its sole state ownership and a statutory debt guarantee on Eximbank's liabilities.

-- It is also based on Hungary Eximbank's critical role in promoting the government's export strategy.

-- The stable outlook on Hungary Eximbank mirrors that on the sovereign.

Rating Action

On Nov. 27, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BB/B' long- and short-term foreign and local currency issuer credit ratings to Magyar Export-Import Bank (Hungary Eximbank). The outlook is stable.

Rationale

The ratings on Hungary Eximbank are equalized with the sovereign ratings on Hungary (BB/Stable/B), reflecting our opinion that there is an "almost certain" likelihood that the Hungarian government will provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to Hungary Eximbank sufficient to meet its liabilities, in case of financial distress. In accordance with our criteria for government-related entities (GREs), our rating approach for Hungary Eximbank is based on our view of the bank's:

-- "Critical" role in supporting Hungarian exports, which is key to national economic development given the country's openness and trade dependence;

-- "Integral" link with the Hungarian government through sole sovereign ownership, the sovereign's statutory and irrevocable guarantee of Hungary Eximbank's liabilities, and the inclusion of losses on the bank's interest-rate mismatches in the government's budget.

The bank benefits from two state guarantees, for on-balance and off-balance-sheet liabilities.

The statutory guarantee for on-balance-sheet liabilities is explicit, irrevocable, and unconditional, with an upper limit defined in the budget, currently of Hungarian forint (HUF) 320 billion, but which will be raised to HUF1.2 trillion before the end of 2012, subject to presidential approval, which is expected in November. Although the guarantee does not address timeliness, we equalize the ratings because of our assessment of the "almost certain" likelihood of timely and wide-ranging support from the Ministry of National Economy, in conjunction with the critical economic role played by Hungary Eximbank. We also take into consideration the government's sustained track record of ensuring an appropriate level of capitalization through repeated capital injections. At end-2011, shareholder equity amounted to HUF17.7 billion out of a total balance sheet of HUF196 billion.

Hungary Eximbank also provides off-balance-sheet guarantees, which are themselves guaranteed by the state, of up to HUF80 billion (this ceiling will be increased to HUF350 billion from 2013).

Established in 1994 under Act No. XLII, Hungary Eximbank is a 100% state-supported government export credit agency. OECD regulations and Eximbank's general business guidelines establish the criteria for its export operations to be eligible for state-supported financing. The bank supports the state's export strategy both directly (through buyers' credits and discounting facilities) and indirectly (through refinancing credits to domestic commercial banks, or interbank buyers' credits provided by the buyers' foreign bank). The bank's funding base comprises loans and interbank loans, and shareholder equity, including share capital and reserves.

Outlook

The stable outlook on Hungary Eximbank mirrors that on Hungary. We expect Hungary Eximbank to maintain its integral link with, and continue to play a critical role in, the Hungarian government's economic development plans and policies regardless of the government's composition. This should enable the bank to maintain its public-law status, and therefore its credit support from the sovereign's guarantee. Any change in our assessment of the bank's critical role for, and integral link with, the government could lead to downward pressure on the rating. In addition, for as long as the state continues to provide support, any change in the ratings on Hungary will result in a similar rating action on Hungary Eximbank.

