Ghana's 91-day bill yield falls to 12.3903 pct
ACCRA, June 2 The Bank of Ghana said the yield on its weekly 91-day bill fell to 12.3903 at an auction on Friday, from 12.6999 percent at the last sale on May 26.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 27 -
Ratings -- Magyar Export-Import Bank ------------------------------ 27-Nov-2012
CREDIT RATING: BB/Stable/B Country: Hungary
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
27-Nov-2012 BB/B BB/B
PARIS, June 2 French bank watchdog ACPR said in a statement it had fined BNP Paribas 10 million euros ($11.27 million) for insufficient anti-money laundering controls.