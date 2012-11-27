(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 27 -
Rating Action
On Nov. 27, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBB+'
long-term and 'A-2' short-term corporate credit ratings on Germany-based
postal service provider Deutsche Post AG. We subsequently withdrew these
ratings at the company's request. At the time of the withdrawal, the outlook
was stable.
At the same time, we affirmed at 'BBB+' and then withdrew our issue rating on
the senior unsecured bonds issued by Deutsche Post Finance B.V.
Rationale
At the time of the withdrawal, the ratings reflected our view of Deutsche
Post's business risk profile as "satisfactory" and its financial risk profile
as "intermediate." The ratings were supported by Deutsche Post's
cash-generative mail division and its predominant position as a globally
integrated logistics provider.
These positives were tempered, in our view, by Deutsche Post's participation
in highly fragmented and competitive markets. Specifically, the group is
exposed to cyclical demand and structural volume declines in its domestic mail
operations.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed Then Withdrawn
To From
Deutsche Post AG
Corporate Credit Rating NR BBB+/Stable/A-2
Deutsche Post Finance B.V.
Senior Unsecured Debt* NR BBB+
*Guaranteed by Deutsche Post AG.