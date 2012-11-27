Nov 27 -

Summary analysis -- Pipe Holdings PLC ----------------------------- 27-Nov-2012

CREDIT RATING: B/Stable/-- Country: United Kingdom

Primary SIC: Plastics

products, nec

Mult. CUSIP6: 72404L

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

15-Jun-2012 B/-- B/--

24-Nov-2010 B-/-- B-/--

02-Feb-2009 CCC+/-- CCC+/--

18-Jul-2008 B-/-- B-/--

Rationale

The rating on U.K.-based manufacturer of plastic pipes and systems, Pipe Holdings PLC, reflects Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of the company and the consolidated group's "aggressive" financial risk profile. The consolidated group comprises the operating entities together with their ultimate parent Hamsard 3054 Ltd. The rating also reflects our assessment of the group's business risk profile as "weak", based on its significant dependence on the tough U.K. construction industry, and volatile input costs. We consider as rating strengths the group's brand franchise and its 30% revenue share in the repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI) segment, which we see as somewhat less cyclical than the construction segment.

Our assessment of the company's management and governance is "fair".

S&P base-case operating scenario

Pipe Holdings' sales in the first nine months of 2012 were broadly flat at GBP218 million, with a decline of -2.5% from the level in the same period last year, largely as a result of currency translation effects; volume declines due to continuing difficult market conditions were successfully offset by price increases. We believe that the U.K. market will remain tough in 2013 and we forecast flat volumes. At the same time, we anticipate further deterioration in Ireland, France, and Italy, where the group has more limited exposure.

The group is exposed to volatile energy and raw material costs. Of these, polymer costs are the most significant because they account for about one-third of the group's cost of sales and prices have been rising substantially in the past couple of years. Management has successfully passed input cost increases onto customers in 2012, albeit with a lag that put pressure on 2011 earnings. Combined with the group's fixed cost base reduction efforts, this resulted in the group's Standard & Poor's-adjusted EBITDA margin increasing to 16.5% for the 12 months ended Sept. 30, 2012, from about 13% a year ago.

We believe this trend will continue over the next 12 months, despite our view of continued weakness in Pipe Holdings' end-markets and our forecasts of reduced sales volumes in 2012 and continued deterioration in 2013 in the European construction markets.

S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario

As of Sept. 30, 2012, the group's adjusted debt was GBP162 million, which has materially reduced following changes in the nominal value of its preference shares made at the Hamsard level in 2011. As a result, Pipe Holdings' fully adjusted credit metrics have strengthened significantly compared with previous years. Adjusted debt to EBITDA has improved to 3.5x from about 4.5x at Sept. 30, 2011.

We anticipate that the group will generate sufficient cash to fund its cash interest, working capital swings, and capital expenditures (adjusted capex was GBP11.4 million for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2012), without significantly impairing its cash-on-hand flexibility. Looking ahead, we anticipate that credit metrics should remain comfortably within the "aggressive" category in 2013, together with our expectation that the U.K. construction sector should stay flat in 2013.

Liquidity

We assess Pipe Holdings' liquidity as "adequate" under our criteria. As of Sept. 30, 2012, the group had GBP34.8 million cash in hand, as well as access to an undrawn GBP30 million revolving credit facility (RCF) until November 2015. In our view, the group's cash and RCF provide sufficient coverage to fund ongoing operational requirements and interest payments. There are no significant debt maturities until the GBP150 million senior secured notes in 2015.

The key covenant test requirements on the RCF consist of minimum EBITDA generation from the group's operations in excess of GBP20 million, which will rise to GBP22.5 million in 2013 and GBP25 million in 2014. We believe that this provides Pipe with significant headroom in the current industry downturn, with headroom of over 15% maintained for the foreseeable future; reported EBITDA in the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2012, was GBP37.7 million.

Pipe Holdings' senior secured notes benefit from covenants that limit additional indebtedness to GBP30 million, which would restrict the group's flexibility in raising debt at its operating subsidiaries. The notes' documentation also restricts cash transfers out of the borrowing group.

Recovery analysis

The GBP150 million senior secured notes due 2015 issued by Pipe Holdings are rated 'B', in line with the corporate credit rating. The recovery rating on the notes is '3', indicating our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery prospects in the event of a payment default, albeit with debt coverage at the low end of the range.

Pipe Holdings also has a super senior RCF of GBP30 million due 2015.

The RCF and notes will benefit from a comprehensive first-ranking security package comprising share pledges, inventory, receivables, real estate, and other fixed assets. The RCF and notes will benefit from a comprehensive guarantee package from the parent, Pipe Holdings 2 Ltd., along with two other subsidiaries. The guarantor group contributes approximately 95% of EBITDA and 80% of gross assets. The RCF and notes rank equally with respect to security, but, under the terms of the intercreditor deed, the RCF will rank ahead of the notes at enforcement, and therefore we treat the RCF as ranking senior in our payment waterfall.

Recovery prospects for the notes are supported by our view that, in a default, the group would be reorganized rather than liquidated. We believe that recovery prospects are partially underpinned by the potential value of the group's fixed asset base.

In order to determine recovery prospects, we simulate a hypothetical default scenario that assumes, among other things, a combination of sharply declining revenues in the U.K. and Irish residential sectors, particularly as a result of reduced volumes of new builds and non-mandatory refurbishments. We also anticipate a decline in commercial sector projects due to spending cuts driven by the overall macroeconomic situation in the U.K. We further assume that Pipe Holdings would have a decreasing ability to pass cost increases on to its customers. This would result in a squeeze on EBITDA margins, leading to negative cash flow generation.

Under this scenario, we envisage a default by 2015, when both its super senior RCF and senior secured notes mature. At that point, we anticipate that EBITDA will decline to about GBP27 million. Assuming a stressed multiple of 4.5x, we project a stressed enterprise value of about GBP123 million at the hypothetical point of default. After deducting priority liabilities comprising enforcement costs of about GBP6 million, we then deduct the RCF of approximately GBP31 million (including prepetition interest), leaving approximately GBP86 million for the senior secured notes. We assume that approximately GBP157 million of the notes would be outstanding at default, resulting in meaningful (50%-70%) recovery prospects, which translates into a recovery rating of '3'. That said, recovery prospects are at the bottom end of the range, and therefore we could lower the recovery ratings if any potential deterioration of the operational performance exceeds the levels envisaged in our current default scenario.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our view of Pipe Holdings' "adequate" liquidity profile and its lack of significant debt maturities until 2015. It also reflects our view that the group should be able to maintain credit metrics that we consider commensurate with an "aggressive" financial risk profile in the coming years.

The ratings could come under pressure should operating performance fall significantly short of our forecasts, resulting in credit metrics in line with a "highly leveraged" financial risk profile. Ratings downside could also arise should we deem liquidity to be "less than adequate" under our criteria. This could occur as a consequence of aggressive management actions resulting in an increase in adjusted debt, or a failure to comply with financial covenants, notably that specifying minimum EBITDA generation. We do not currently anticipate such occurrences.

Ratings upside is limited and would require a much more supportive trading environment in the U.K., resulting in credit metrics that we believe could be sustained in the "significant" category, which we do not currently anticipate over the next 12 months.

