(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 27 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- CNOOC Ltd. ------------------------------------ 27-Nov-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: AA-/Stable/-- Country: China

Primary SIC: Oil and gas

exploration

services

Mult. CUSIP6: 126132

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

16-Dec-2010 AA-/-- AA-/--

31-Jul-2008 A+/-- A+/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

The rating on CNOOC Ltd. reflects the company's strong stand-alone credit profile and our opinion that there is an "extremely high" likelihood that the government of China (AA-/Stable/A-1+;cnAAA/cnA-1+) will provide sufficient and timely extraordinary support to CNOOC Ltd. in the event of financial distress. We assess CNOOC Ltd.'s stand-alone credit profile as 'a', reflecting our view of the company's "strong" business risk profile and "modest" financial risk profile.

CNOOC Ltd. is the core operating subsidiary of China National Offshore Oil Corp. (CNOOC; AA-/Stable/--; cnAAA/--), which is one of three wholly government-owned oil companies in China. In accordance with our criteria for government-related entities, our view of an "extremely high" likelihood of extraordinary government support is based on our assessment of the following CNOOC Ltd. characteristics:

-- "Critical" role to the government. The company plays a key role in helping the government ensure a secured supply of energy to meet growing domestic demand.

-- "Very strong" link to the government. The Chinese government indirectly owns about 64.45% of the company. In our view, the government is able to exert a strong influence on the company's strategy through the appointment of board members and senior management.

CNOOC Ltd.'s long record of production growth, its competitive cost structure, dominant market position in offshore China, good growth prospects, and strong liquidity support its stand-alone credit profile. However, the company's exposure to volatility in oil and gas prices, its large capital expenditure plan, increasing appetite for acquisitions, and growing exposure to regions with higher sovereign risk moderate these strengths.

We expect CNOOC Ltd. to achieve its production target of 335 million-445 million barrels of oil equivalent for 2012, with a steady ramp up of overseas projects, the commencement of production as scheduled at new domestic projects, and stable performance of producing fields. The company's operating performance for the six months ended June 30, 2012, was in line with our expectation. Higher realized prices, despite a slight decline in production, supported the operating performance.

We anticipate that CNOOC Ltd.'s cost profile will continue to increase in line with industry trends. However, the company is likely to remain competitive among independent oil and gas companies. This will support CNOOC Ltd.'s strong cash flows and earnings throughout oil-price cycles. The company's all-in costs for the six months ended June 30, 2012, were US$34.6 per barrel of oil equivalent, an increase of 13% as compared with fiscal 2011 (ended December). This was mainly due to higher resources tax and depletion, and depreciation and amortization costs (as more expensive capital investment projects commenced operations).

CNOOC Ltd. has been diversifying its business portfolio outside China, mainly through acquisitions. In line with this strategy, it has announced plans to acquire Calgary, Alta-based exploration and production company Nexen Inc. (BBB-/Watch Pos/--) for about US$15.1 billion. CNOOC Ltd. will fund the acquisition through debt and internal cash. In our opinion, the deal does not have an immediate rating implication because we don't expect CNOOC Ltd.'s leverage, as measured by the ratio of debt to capital, to be materially higher than our downgrade trigger of 30% post the transaction.

CNOOC Ltd.'s solid cash flow protection measures (with a ratio of debt to capital of 21% and of debt to EBITDA of 0.6x for first half of 2012) and strong liquidity provide the company with some headroom to moderately increase its leverage. Although, the key credit metrics would weaken post the Nexen acquisition, they would remain commensurate with an 'a' stand-alone credit profile, i.e., ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to debt of more than 60% and debt-to-EBTIDA ratio of less than 1.2x. The acquisition, if successful, would increase CNOOC Ltd.'s proven reserves by about 30% and production by about 20%. It would also further diversify CNOOC Ltd.'s portfolio in member countries of the Organization of Economic Cooperation and Development. The deal is currently pending regulatory approvals.

Liquidity

In our view, CNOOC Ltd. has "strong" liquidity, as our criteria define the term. We have not taken the Nexen acquisition into account. Our assessment of CNOOC Ltd.'s liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations and assumptions:

-- We expect the company's liquidity sources over the next 12-18 months to exceed its uses by more than 1.5x.

-- Liquidity sources include cash and short-term investments of Chinese renminbi (RMB) 115.0 billion (as of June 30, 2012), our projected cash flow from operation of RMB80 billion-RMB95 billion in 2012, and US$2 billion in guaranteed notes that CNOOC Ltd. raised in the first half of 2012.

-- Liquidity uses include debt maturities within one year of RMB14 billion, projected capital expenditure of RMB84 billion, and projected dividend payment of RMB18 billion.

-- We believe net sources would remain positive even if EBITDA declines by 30%.

-- The company has minimum covenants in its outstanding borrowings.

-- The company has good relationships with its banks and has a good standing in credit markets.

Outlook

The stable outlook on CNOOC Ltd. reflects the outlook on the sovereign rating on China.

We may upgrade the company if the sovereign rating on China is raised. In an unlikely scenario, in our view, we could lower the rating on CNOOC Ltd. if the government reduces its support to the company because of a change in the government's strategies or priorities. We could also downgrade CNOOC Ltd. if the company's stand-alone credit profile deteriorates. This could happen if CNOOC Ltd. becomes more aggressive in terms of acquisitions, particularly in countries with higher sovereign risks, such that its leverage increases to more than 30%.