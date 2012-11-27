Nov 27 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Virgin Money PLC ------------------------------ 27-Nov-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Stable/A-2 Country: United Kingdom

Primary SIC: Commercial banks,

nec

Mult. CUSIP6: 665907

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

06-Jan-2012 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2

04-Jan-2010 A-/A-2 A-/A-2

===============================================================================

Ratings Score Snapshot

Issuer Credit Rating BBB+/Stable/A-2

SACP bbb

Anchor bbb+

Business Position Weak (-2)

Capital and Earnings Strong (+1)

Risk Position Adequate (0)

Funding and Liquidity Average

and Adequate (0)

Support +1

GRE Support 0

Group Support 0

Sovereign Support +1

Additional Factors 0

Major Rating Factors

Strengths:

-- Strong asset quality given focus on prime residential mortgages.

-- Strong capitalization albeit on a declining trend.

-- Primarily retail deposit funded.

-- Conservative liquidity profile.

Weaknesses:

-- Likely to be loss-making in the near term.

-- Small market share in the concentrated and competitive U.K. retail banking market.

-- Execution of business plan in a difficult operating environment.

Outlook

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' outlook on Virgin Money PLC (formerly Northern Rock PLC ) reflects our expectation that the group's development will continue to proceed according to plan and that the enlarged entity will gradually strengthen its franchise. The stable outlook also assumes that, given the difficult operating environment and near-term losses, the group's pre-diversification risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio, according to Standard & Poor's measures, will be on a declining trend but remain above 10%.

We could lower the ratings if the group suffers sustained losses or we see it move toward a more aggressive capital policy, which would lead us to revise down our assessment of capital and earnings. The ratings could also come under pressure if we observe a material increase in risk appetite, leading to a downward revision of our risk position assessment. The ratings could be lowered if we consider that the current "moderate" systemic importance of the group might be reduced based on our view of evolving regulation and evidence of limited support for similar institutions.

We could raise the ratings if the group continues to successfully execute its business plan, develops a track record of stable revenue growth, and gains market share in the retail banking market, while maintaining a low risk profile. This could lead us to raise our assessment of its business position.