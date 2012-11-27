(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 27 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Belfius Bank SA/NV's (Belfius; 'A-'/Stable/'F1') five-year fixed rate mortgage covered bonds - pandbrieven - of EUR1.25bn a final 'AAA' rating with a Stable Outlook.

The final 'AAA' rating on Belfius' mortgage pandbrieven is based on Belfius' Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A-', a Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 4 (moderate risk) and overcollateralisation (OC) of at least 47%.

This level has significantly increased from 30% to 47% due to the change in the liability profile as one issuance took place today compared to the three planned issuances communicated by the issuer at the time of the expected rating. The initial covered bond has a five-year maturity, which is significantly less than the 10.5 years weighted-average life for the cover assets. Combined with the stressed refinance rate applied to a fixed rate pool, maturity mismatches account for a large part of the 'AAA' breakeven OC.

The Stable Outlook on the covered bond rating mirrors the Stable Outlook on Belfius' Long-Term IDR and the agency's stable expectations for both the cover assets and OC maintenance. Although the Outlook on Belgium's sovereign rating ('AA'/'F1+') is Negative, a one-notch downgrade would not necessarily lead to a downgrade of the covered bonds.

In terms of sensitivity of the covered bonds' rating, the 'AAA' rating would be vulnerable to a downgrade, all else being equal, if one of the following occurred: Belfius' IDR was downgraded to 'BBB+', or if the D-Cap worsened by at least one category, to D-Cap 3 (moderate-high discontinuity risk) or the OC level decreased below 47.0%, which is the minimum OC in line with the 'AAA' covered bond rating.

This breakeven OC supports an 'AA' rating on a probability-of-default (PD) basis and further two-notches based on stressed 91% recoveries given default on the pandbrieven. The breakeven OC for the rating will be affected, among others, by the profile of the covered bonds compared to the cover assets. Therefore it cannot be assumed to remain stable over time.

The D-Cap of 4 for this programme reflects the moderate risk of discontinuity of payments on pandbrieven assuming an insolvency of Belfius. If Belfius defaults, the pandbrieven benefit from a 12-month maturity extension and a pre-funded reserve covering one year of interest, resulting in a moderate risk assessment of the liquidity gap and systemic risk component of the D-Cap. The same moderate risk assessment applies to the cover pool-specific alternative management section of the D-Cap, based on a capable in-house developed IT system but taking into account the specifics of the management of all-sums mortgages and mandates.

Fitch has assessed asset segregation as representing a low discontinuity risk, given the protection provided by the pandbrieven legislative framework against commingling, set-off and claw back risk. There is a residual risk of some cover assets being returned to the issuer's insolvency estate, if it can be established with certainty that they will not be needed to repay covered bonds. The same low risk assessment applies to the systemic alternative management section of the D-Cap, incorporating the role of the cover pool monitor and of the special estate administrator under Belgian law.

As there are no privileged derivatives registered in this programme, the associated risk is deemed very low for the purpose of the D-Cap assessment.

The cover pool (EUR2.7bn as of November 2012), consists of first ranking Belgian housing loans to prime borrowers. The portfolio's weighted average (WA) original mortgage-to-value ratio (OMTV) is 78%, with a WA current indexed loan-to-value (LTV) of 67.2%. 34% of the loans are partially secured by a mortgage mandate. For such loans, Fitch applied low recoveries given default, as no actual security has been put in place initially; rather, a right to register a mortgage exists. The agency has calculated an 'AAA' cumulative credit loss of 7.9%.

All loans in the cover pool are fixed rate. Post issuer default, this exposes the portfolio to significant market value loss in a stressed upward interest rate environment. In an 'AAA' scenario, the agency has assumed a 40% haircut in case of liquidation of the cover assets.

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Belfius Bank SA/NV

here