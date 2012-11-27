(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 27 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Belfius Bank SA/NV's
(Belfius; 'A-'/Stable/'F1') five-year fixed rate mortgage covered bonds -
pandbrieven - of EUR1.25bn a final 'AAA' rating with a Stable Outlook.
The final 'AAA' rating on Belfius' mortgage pandbrieven is based on Belfius'
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A-', a Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 4
(moderate risk) and overcollateralisation (OC) of at least 47%.
This level has significantly increased from 30% to 47% due to the change in the
liability profile as one issuance took place today compared to the three planned
issuances communicated by the issuer at the time of the expected rating. The
initial covered bond has a five-year maturity, which is significantly less than
the 10.5 years weighted-average life for the cover assets. Combined with the
stressed refinance rate applied to a fixed rate pool, maturity mismatches
account for a large part of the 'AAA' breakeven OC.
The Stable Outlook on the covered bond rating mirrors the Stable Outlook on
Belfius' Long-Term IDR and the agency's stable expectations for both the cover
assets and OC maintenance. Although the Outlook on Belgium's sovereign rating
('AA'/'F1+') is Negative, a one-notch downgrade would not necessarily lead to a
downgrade of the covered bonds.
In terms of sensitivity of the covered bonds' rating, the 'AAA' rating would be
vulnerable to a downgrade, all else being equal, if one of the following
occurred: Belfius' IDR was downgraded to 'BBB+', or if the D-Cap worsened by at
least one category, to D-Cap 3 (moderate-high discontinuity risk) or the OC
level decreased below 47.0%, which is the minimum OC in line with the 'AAA'
covered bond rating.
This breakeven OC supports an 'AA' rating on a probability-of-default (PD) basis
and further two-notches based on stressed 91% recoveries given default on the
pandbrieven. The breakeven OC for the rating will be affected, among others, by
the profile of the covered bonds compared to the cover assets. Therefore it
cannot be assumed to remain stable over time.
The D-Cap of 4 for this programme reflects the moderate risk of discontinuity of
payments on pandbrieven assuming an insolvency of Belfius. If Belfius defaults,
the pandbrieven benefit from a 12-month maturity extension and a pre-funded
reserve covering one year of interest, resulting in a moderate risk assessment
of the liquidity gap and systemic risk component of the D-Cap. The same moderate
risk assessment applies to the cover pool-specific alternative management
section of the D-Cap, based on a capable in-house developed IT system but taking
into account the specifics of the management of all-sums mortgages and mandates.
Fitch has assessed asset segregation as representing a low discontinuity risk,
given the protection provided by the pandbrieven legislative framework against
commingling, set-off and claw back risk. There is a residual risk of some cover
assets being returned to the issuer's insolvency estate, if it can be
established with certainty that they will not be needed to repay covered bonds.
The same low risk assessment applies to the systemic alternative management
section of the D-Cap, incorporating the role of the cover pool monitor and of
the special estate administrator under Belgian law.
As there are no privileged derivatives registered in this programme, the
associated risk is deemed very low for the purpose of the D-Cap assessment.
The cover pool (EUR2.7bn as of November 2012), consists of first ranking Belgian
housing loans to prime borrowers. The portfolio's weighted average (WA) original
mortgage-to-value ratio (OMTV) is 78%, with a WA current indexed loan-to-value
(LTV) of 67.2%. 34% of the loans are partially secured by a mortgage mandate.
For such loans, Fitch applied low recoveries given default, as no actual
security has been put in place initially; rather, a right to register a mortgage
exists. The agency has calculated an 'AAA' cumulative credit loss of 7.9%.
All loans in the cover pool are fixed rate. Post issuer default, this exposes
the portfolio to significant market value loss in a stressed upward interest
rate environment. In an 'AAA' scenario, the agency has assumed a 40% haircut in
case of liquidation of the cover assets.
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Belfius Bank SA/NV
here