Nov 27 -
Summary analysis -- Kaiser Aluminum Corp. ------------------------- 27-Nov-2012
CREDIT RATING: BB-/Stable/-- Country: United States
State/Province: California
Primary SIC: Primary aluminum
Mult. CUSIP6: 483007
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
14-May-2012 BB-/-- BB-/--
22-Sep-1997 NR/-- NR/--
Rationale
Standard & Poor's Rating Services' ratings on Foothill Ranch, Calif.-based
Kaiser Aluminum Corp. reflects our view of the company's "weak" business risk
and its "significant" financial risk. Our weak business risk assessment is
based on the company's relatively small size and scope, exposure to the highly
competitive and cyclical aluminum products industry, and relatively thin
operating margins. These weaknesses are offset by its focus on niche
downstream markets with improving industry fundamentals, a relatively
conservative financial policy, and "strong" liquidity position.
Our baseline scenario anticipates that Kaiser's profitability will improve in
2012 and into 2013 as a result of steady end-market demand as the domestic
economy gradually strengthens. We expect the company's aerospace and
automotive segments, which constitute a majority of value-added revenue, to
benefit from positive market dynamics in each of those segments. These include
the high backlog of airplane builds, which Standard & Poor's estimates at
seven to eight years, which should translate into increased orders. Growing
aluminum content in automotives to improve fuel efficiency should also boost
results. Standard & Poor's economists estimate unit sales of light vehicles
domestically will rise 13% and 7% in 2012 and 2013, respectively.
As a result, we expect Kaiser's revenues to grow 10% or more in 2012 and 2013,
given our assumption for a modest increase in shipments and stronger pricing
in key end-markets. We also estimate that the company will generate between
$150 and $200 million in EBITDA during both years. We expect funds from
operations (FFO) to debt of 40% to 50% each year, and debt to EBITDA of
between 2x and 2.5x, metrics we would consider to be good for the rating,
considering our view of the company's weak business risk profile. However,
Kaiser's revenues and profitability are tied to the cyclical aluminum products
industry, and thus, results can be volatile. Risks to our forecast include a
global economic recession that could lead to a downturn in aerospace and
automotive production.
Kaiser''s primary line of business is the production of semifabricated
specialty aluminum products for global markets. Kaiser focuses on highly
engineered products for the aerospace and high strength, general engineering,
automotive, and other industrial end market applications, including rolled,
extruded, and drawn aluminum products. The company operates 11 production
facilities in the U.S. and one in Canada; many of Kaiser's competitors are
larger and more geographically diverse.
Kaiser manages the risk of fluctuations in the price of primary aluminum
through a combination of pricing policies, internal hedging, and financial
derivatives. The company's three pricing mechanisms include spot price, in
which customers pay a product price that incorporates the spot of primary
aluminum in effect at the time of shipment; index-based price, in which
customers pay a product price that incorporates an index-based price for
primary aluminum; and firm price, in which customers pay a previously agreed
upon fixed price. In both spot and index-based pricing, Kaiser is able to pass
metal price risk to the customer; in firm pricing, Kaiser uses back-to-back
hedge contracts such that the company attempts to remain neutral to metal
prices, which reduces volatility in profitability.
Liquidity
In our view, Kaiser's liquidity position is strong. Our view of the company's
liquidity profile includes:
-- An expectation that liquidity sources (including the company's $300
million asset-based revolving credit facility) will exceed uses by at
least 1.5x over the next one to two years.
-- An expectation that liquidity sources will continue to exceed uses,
even if EBITDA were to decline by up to 30%.
-- An expectation that the company would continue to exceed the
availability threshold under its credit facility, even with a 30% drop in
EBITDA.
Sources of liquidity include $258.1 million of borrowing capacity under a $300
million ABL revolving credit facility that matures in 2016. As of Sept. 30,
2012, there were no borrowings and $6.7 million of letters of credit
outstanding. Availability under the ABL facility is subject to a borrowing
base of eligible accounts receivables and inventory, which will fluctuate
throughout the year due to seasonal working capital changes. We do not think
the company will encounter any financial covenant issues based on our
operating assumptions, as a fixed-charge covenant is applied only if
availability under the credit facilities falls below $30 million. Given our
projections, we do not expect Kaiser to trigger the fixed-charge covenant.
Kaiser also had about $255 million in cash and cash equivalents as of Sept.
30, 2012.
We expect working capital to be a modest use of cash in 2012 and 2013, and for
the company to generate between $50 million and $100 million in free operating
cash flow each year, given capital expenditures of $60 million to $70 million
to fund plant expansions. We also expect liquidity to remain strong should the
company decide to pursue dividends or share repurchases. The nearest debt
maturity does not occur until 2015, when its $175 million convertible notes
mature.
Recovery analysis
The rating on Kaiser's senior unsecured notes is 'BB-', the same as the
corporate credit rating, with a recovery rating of '3', indicating our
expectation for meaningful (50%- 70%) recovery in the event of a payment
default. (For the complete recovery analysis, see our recovery report on
Kaiser, published May 16, 2012, on RatingsDirect.)
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our view that Kaiser's profitability will improve
in 2013 as a result of better end-market demand, particularly for the
aerospace and high-strength segment, and a gradually improving domestic
economy. We expect Kaiser to generate between $150 million to $200 million in
EBITDA in 2012 and 2013, resulting in debt-to-EBITDA of between 2x and 2.5x,
and FFO to debt of 40% to 50%. We also expect liquidity to remain strong to
finance organic expansion and any acquisitions the company may pursue.
Although we expect credit metrics will be good for our view of its significant
financial risk profile, Kaiser's revenues and profitability are tied to the
cyclical aluminum products industry, and thus, results can be volatile, which
is captured in our weak business risk assessment.
We would consider a negative ratings action if debt-to-EBITDA exceeds 4x on a
sustained basis as a result of a deterioration in operating performance over
the next several quarters. This could occur if a global economic recession
were to lead to a drop-off in demand for airplanes and automotives, such that
year-over-year revenues and margins declined 100 basis points over 2011
levels, given increased levels of debt. We could also take a negative ratings
action if Kaiser were to increase leverage to pursue an acquisition or
shareholder-friendly action, such as a special dividend or share repurchase.
A positive rating action is less likely in the near term, given our view of
the company's weak business risk profile and its relatively small size and
scope. However, one could occur over time, if the company were to increase its
size and geographic and end-market diversity to be more in line with a fair
business risk assessment.