(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 28 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Advanced Info Service Public Co. Ltd. --------- 28-Nov-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: A-/Stable/-- Country: Thailand

Primary SIC: Radiotelephone

communications

Mult. CUSIP6: 00753G

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

03-Nov-2005 A-/-- A-/--

23-Oct-2005 A-/-- BBB+/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

The rating on Thailand-based telecommunications operator Advanced Info Service Public Co. Ltd. (AIS) reflects the company's favorable market position, strong cash flows, and low debt. Thailand's above-average regulatory risk, although reducing, tempers these strengths.

AIS' business risk profile is "satisfactory." As the national incumbent, AIS has a clear lead over its domestic competitors, earning slightly over half of the revenues of Thailand's mobile telecommunications industry. As of Sept. 30, 2012, AIS' share of the subscriber identity module (SIM) card market was 45%. The market share has been stable for the past four years. AIS' customer base grew 7.8% year over year to reach 35.3 million customers as of Sept. 30, 2012.