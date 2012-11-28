(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 28 -
Summary analysis -- Advanced Info Service Public Co. Ltd. --------- 28-Nov-2012
CREDIT RATING: A-/Stable/-- Country: Thailand
Primary SIC: Radiotelephone
communications
Mult. CUSIP6: 00753G
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
03-Nov-2005 A-/-- A-/--
23-Oct-2005 A-/-- BBB+/--
Rationale
The rating on Thailand-based telecommunications operator Advanced Info Service
Public Co. Ltd. (AIS) reflects the company's favorable market position, strong
cash flows, and low debt. Thailand's above-average regulatory risk, although
reducing, tempers these strengths.
AIS' business risk profile is "satisfactory." As the national incumbent, AIS
has a clear lead over its domestic competitors, earning slightly over half of
the revenues of Thailand's mobile telecommunications industry. As of Sept. 30,
2012, AIS' share of the subscriber identity module (SIM) card market was 45%.
The market share has been stable for the past four years. AIS' customer base
grew 7.8% year over year to reach 35.3 million customers as of Sept. 30, 2012.