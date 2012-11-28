(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 28 -

Summary analysis -- Teollisuuden Voima Oyj ------------------------ 28-Nov-2012

CREDIT RATING: BBB/Stable/A-2 Country: Finland

Primary SIC: Electric Services

Mult. CUSIP6: 880748

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

04-Jun-2012 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2

06-Oct-2006 NR/NR NR/NR

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

EUR2.5 bil Sr Unsecd med-term note prog

06/10/2011: sr unsecd BBB 04-Jun-2012

EUR100 mil fltg rate med-term nts ser 13 due

09/12/2022 BBB 28-Sep-2012

EUR20 mil 3.875% med-term nts ser 14 due

11/08/2032 BBB 09-Nov-2012

Rationale

The ratings on Finland-based power provider Teollisuuden Voima Oyj (TVO) reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of the company's "strong" business risk profile and "significant" financial risk profile, as our criteria define these terms.

The ratings primarily benefit from the company's protective business model, including a full cost-cover structure backed by lifetime off-take arrangements with the owners through the company's articles of association. The ratings further benefit from the company's strong operational track record, its competitive production cost for existing plants, and liquidity sufficient to cover significant funding needs over the next few years.

These strengths offset TVO's asset concentration, risks attached to nuclear power operations, and the relatively weak credit quality of some underlying shareholders, which are the ultimate off-takers of output. Furthermore, TVO has weak financial ratios owing to its nonprofit structure and high debt. It is also subject to project risk, as evidenced by delays and cost overruns in relation to the ongoing construction of nuclear plant Olkiluoto 3.

TVO operates under the so-called "Mankala" principle, whereby it produces electricity at cost solely for its six shareholders to support their energy-intensive operations with low-cost energy. According to the company's articles of association, the shareholders are severally liable for TVO's annual fixed costs (accounting for about 80%-85% of total costs), including interest expenses and debt installments, and also for the company's variable costs in proportion to their off-take from TVO. The main shareholders are: Pohjolan Voima Oy (PVO; 58.5%), a nonprofit power utility owned primarily by a group of Finnish industrial companies including UPM-Kymmene Corp. (BB/Stable/B) and Stora Enso Oyj (BB/Negative/B); and Fortum Power & Heat Oy (25.8%; NR), a subsidiary of Finnish power utility Fortum Oyj (A-/Negative/A-2).

Although the shareholders are not jointly liable for TVO's costs, we believe they would have a strong interest in supporting TVO should any individual shareholder default, to protect their investment in and output from a proven low-cost electricity producer. Alternatively, we believe that TVO could sell any residual output through the Nordic spot power market at a price above its full production cost.

S&P base-case operating scenario

In our base-case assessment, we assume that TVO will continue to fully cover its production costs (including interest expenses), which we expect to remain very competitive in the near term. We estimate that TVO's production costs for its current two nuclear plants are about EUR20 per megawatt hour (MWh), which compares favorably with Nordic power exchange (Nord Pool) futures prices for 2013 (about EUR37 per MWh as of mid-November 2012).

Although the shareholders are responsible for TVO's fixed costs regardless of whether the company produces electricity, TVO would likely need to remain operationally efficient and cost-competitive for its business model to be viable over the long term. We consider TVO's strong track record of high operating efficiency and safety standards as credit-supportive in this respect, and we expect the company to retain its long-term competitive cost position, even if the total production costs charged to the shareholders initially increase when Olkiluoto 3 comes into production. TVO currently estimates that the plant will not be ready for regular electricity production in 2014, which is in line with our base-case scenario. Our base-case does not currently incorporate any potential construction of a fourth nuclear power plant in Olkiluoto as we anticipate that a final decision about construction is not likely to be made before Olkiluoto 3 is in operation.

S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario

In our base-case scenario, we assume that TVO's financial risk profile will continue to be negatively affected in the near to medium term by the large investment in the new nuclear plant. Combined with the company's not-for-profit structure, and the fact that costs related to Olkiluoto 3 will not be charged to shareholders until the plant is in production, this results in weak debt protection measures. We anticipate, for example, that funds from operations (FFO), including capitalized interest, will be negative over the near term, and that debt service coverage will be below 1.0x, even when excluding capitalized interest. We believe, however, that the company has sufficient liquidity sources available to cover the substantial cash outflows during the remainder of the plant's construction, as well as upcoming near-term debt maturities.

Liquidity

The short-term rating on TVO is 'A-2'. We view its liquidity as "adequate", based on our expectations that available liquidity sources will cover anticipated cash outflows by at least 1.2x over the next 12 months. Sound relationships with banks and satisfactory standing in credit markets in our view further support the "adequate" liquidity position.

The company's liquidity sources, as of Sept. 30, 2012, consisted primarily of:

-- About EUR210 million in unrestricted cash and equivalents;

-- Access to an undrawn EUR1.5 billion revolving credit facility, of which EUR50 million matures in 2016 and EUR1.45 billion in 2017;

-- Shareholder loan commitments of a total of EUR530 million related to the construction of Olkiluoto 3 and the bidding and engineering phase of Olkiluoto 4; and

-- FFO, which we expect to be about EUR55 million in the near term (excluding capitalized interest).

Expected cash outflows as of Sept. 30, 2012, consist of:

-- Debt maturities of about EUR282 million in the next 12 months and EUR42 million in the subsequent 12 months.

-- Expected capital expenditures of about EUR0.1 billion in fourth-quarter 2012 and about EUR0.8 billion in 2013. This mainly refers to the construction of Olkiluoto 3, and includes related capitalized interest. Capital expenditures also include the costs for the bidding and engineering phase of Olkiluoto 4.

We expect working capital outflows to be modest because the company's fixed costs are paid by the shareholders one month in advance.

The company's loan documentation includes one financial covenant, which stipulates an equity ratio of 25%. In calculating the ratio, fully funded waste management liabilities are excluded from debt, as are loans from the Finnish State Nuclear Waste Management Fund (which are lent on to the shareholders), and shareholder loans are included in equity. As of Sept. 30, 2012, the ratio was about 28%, according to TVO. Although this implies tightening covenant headroom, we take into consideration the shareholder loan commitments of currently EUR530 million, which TVO can raise at any time to improve the equity ratio and covenant headroom if needed.

We currently assume the remaining costs for Olkiluoto 3 (including capitalized interest until completion) will amount to about EUR1.6 billion, which means that there will be significant outflows in 2014. We expect, however, that TVO's current liquidity sources, including shareholder loan commitments, will be sufficient to cover these outflows. In addition, we anticipate that TVO will continue to be proactive in prefinancing its upcoming funding requirements well in advance.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that TVO will continue to produce electricity efficiently and at a competitive cost for its shareholders under its cost-coverage structure, with a long-term production charge to shareholders well below average electricity market prices. It further assumes that the company will maintain an adequate liquidity position, and remain proactive in prefinancing upcoming funding needs, which are significant due to the completion of Olkiluoto 3.

Downward rating pressure could result if we were to see evidence of any weakening of TVO's business model and reduced prospects for full recovery of its production costs, which include operational as well as financial costs. This could, for example, occur if:

-- TVO's production costs unexpectedly escalated to above market prices on an ongoing basis, for example, owing to further significant cost delays relating to Olkiluoto 3 or unexpected and severe interruptions at existing plants;

-- Any significant shareholder was no longer able or willing to continue to purchase its proportionate output from TVO, and no other or new shareholder was willing to assume the responsibility;

-- Market prices fell structurally below TVO's production costs; and

-- The Mankala principle and its attractiveness changed unexpectedly.

We could also consider a negative rating action if we were to see material weakening in the credit quality of TVO's underlying shareholders, which could lead to reduced ability to fulfill their obligations to TVO. In addition, the ratings could be negatively affected if TVO's liquidity position were to weaken, for example as a result of higher-than-expected net cash outflows due to the construction of Olkiluoto 3, or if the company failed to addressing potential additional funding needs in a timely manner.

We view upside rating potential as currently limited, reflecting the pressure on the company's financial risk profile due to its ongoing investments in Olkiluoto 3, in addition to the weak credit quality of some underlying shareholders compared with TVO. We could, however, raise the long-term rating over the medium to long term if the company were to strengthen its financial risk profile and achieve debt service coverage of at least 1.1x while maintaining an adequate liquidity position in combination with a strengthening of the credit quality of the underlying shareholders.

