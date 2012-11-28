(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 28 - Fitch Ratings says that the outlook for Belgian banks is stable and the Outlook on most of the large Belgian banks' IDRs is Stable.

All of the large Belgian banks' IDRs are based on the agency's view that there is an extremely high probability of external support if required. For KBC Bank ('A-'/Stable/'bbb-'), Belfius Bank SA/NV ('A-'/Stable/'bb') and Dexia ('A+'/Negative), this view reflects potential additional state support. For Fortis Bank ('A+'/Stable/'a-'), it reflects potential support from its 75% shareholder, BNP Paribas ('A+'/Stable/'a+').

Any reduction in the authorities' propensity to support KBC Bank, Belfius Bank and Dexia would be negative for their IDRs. There is clear intent in developed markets to reduce state support for banks in the medium term, and force shareholders and creditors, rather than taxpayers, to take losses. In this context, Fitch is paying close attention to ongoing policy discussions regarding bank support and "bail in", especially in Europe.

The banks' IDRs are also sensitive to a lower ability of the state to provide support (as measured by the sovereign rating). The Outlook on Belgium's Long-Term IDR ('AA') is Negative, but a one-notch downgrade in this rating would not necessarily result in a downgrade in the IDRs of KBC Bank and Belfius Bank. However, any downgrade of Belgium's IDR to below 'AA-' would most likely lead to a downgrade of the banks' IDRs. Dexia's Long-Term IDR reflects potential additional support if required not only from Belgium, but also from France ('AAA'/Negative). A downgrade of France's Long-Term IDR would lead to a downgrade of Dexia's Long-Term IDR. Any change in BNP Paribas's IDR would trigger a change in that of Fortis Bank.

Fitch also believes growth prospects for banks are likely to be limited, in light of the maturity of the Belgian banking market and the weak economic outlook. Moreover, the major banks are reducing their activities by concentrating on their core franchises, which will reduce revenue.

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2013 Outlook: Belgian Banks

here