(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 28 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- ProfMedia Ltd. ----------------------------------------- 28-Nov-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: B+/Negative/-- Country: Russia
Primary SIC: Entertainers &
entertainment
groups
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
02-Jul-2010 B+/-- B+/--
===============================================================================