Overview

-- ProfMedia is facing significant debt maturities in 2013, while currently available sources are not sufficient to meet the obligations.

-- We understand the company is working on refinancing, but has not yet obtained commitments from banks. We view this as an indication of aggressive liquidity management.

-- We are therefore revising our outlook on ProfMedia to negative from stable, and affirming our 'B+' long-term corporate credit rating.

-- The negative outlook reflects the possibility that we might lower the rating on ProfMedia if the company fails to secure long-term funding to refinance its forthcoming maturities in 2013 in the next few months.

Rating Action

On Nov. 28, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised the outlook on Russia-based diversified media holding ProfMedia to negative from stable. We affirmed the long-term corporate credit rating at 'B+'. We also affirmed the 'B+' rating on the Russian ruble (RUB) 3 billion bonds (about $97 million) issued by ProfMedia-Finance LLC and fully guaranteed by ProfMedia Ltd. The recovery rating on this debt remains '4', indicating our expectation of average (30%-50%) recovery in the event of a payment default.

Rationale

The outlook revision reflects ProfMedia's worsening liquidity position on account of its forthcoming debt maturities of about RUB4.3 billion, including an RUB2.7 billion bond with a put option in July 2013. The company is facing significant maturities in 2013, which are unlikely to be refinanced out of its free operating cash flow. It also has no available external committed credit lines. Consequently, we have revised our liquidity assessment on ProfMedia from "adequate" to "less than adequate".

Although we consider the upcoming debt maturities a potential source of risk, we are affirming the ratings because we believe ProfMedia has the ability to secure the necessary refinancing, which the company is currently working on. We believe that long-lasting and strong relations with large Russian banks, as well as potential shareholder support mitigate the upcoming refinancing risk. In 2008, the company won shareholder support when the parent company injected equity into ProfMedia to redeem credit-linked notes in advance. Nevertheless, we believe ProfMedia might opt for a short- to medium-term financing, which could weaken its liquidity.

In our base-case assessment, we assume that ProfMedia will report revenue growth above or in line with the Russian advertising market. As we expect market growth to slow in 2013, we believe ProfMedia will report mid-single-digit percentage like-for-like revenue growth in 2013. However, if ProfMedia's smaller TV channels significantly improved audience share, we believe growth in consolidated revenues could be higher.

In line with patterns observed in recent years, we expect ProfMedia's EBITDA generation to be sensitive to high investments in content acquisition, which can be required to finance the growth of this segment. We therefore believe ProfMedia's leverage will continue to fluctuate, depending on the company's appetite for content acquisition. However, we think that ProfMedia will likely not exceed adjusted debt to EBITDA of 3.5x, which we view as rating-commensurate. In addition, we think that free operating cash flow will improve and reach breakeven in 2013 on the back of revenue growth and lower investments in content.

In addition, we don't think local advertising markets will decline strongly in 2013. Nevertheless, we don't rule out that, as a result of higher than expected expenses for content purchasing, the company's free operating cash flow could be marginally negative to flat at the end of 2012, and improve to positive territory in 2013.

The ratings on ProfMedia reflect its relatively high financial leverage, volatile cash flow generation, high appetite for growth, and likely weak free cash flow in the near term. Exposure to Russia's cyclical media industry and complex regulatory environment also constrains the ratings. These risks are moderated by the company's diversification in terms of revenues and EBITDA, the strong market position of its core content business, and relatively low exposure to the cyclical advertising markets.

Liquidity

We have revised our assessment of ProfMedia's liquidity to "less than adequate", as the company has not yet secured refinancing of its forthcoming debt maturities of about RUB4.3 billion, including an RUB2.7 billion bond with a put option in July 2013 and amortizing loans from Sberbank. We expect ProfMedia will take steps in the next several months to secure the necessary sources for refinancing its forthcoming maturities.

We estimate liquidity sources in the year to Sept. 30, 2013, to comprise of FFO of RUB916 million. We estimate that uses of cash in the year to Sept. 30, 2013, include:

-- RUB4,282 million of contractual debt amortization, including bonds of RUB2,700 million with put option in July 2013;

-- Capital expenditures of about RUB683 million; and

-- Our forecast of working capital outflow of about RUB47 million. We do not expect free cash flow to become an important source of liquidity in 2013 given the company's continually high investments in content. However, we anticipate that the company's free cash flow generation will improve in 2013.

Recovery analysis

The recovery rating on the RUB2.7 billion senior unsecured notes (RUB3.0 billion outstanding originally) issued by ProfMedia-Finance LLC is '4', indicating our expectation of average (30%-50%) recovery in the event of a payment default. The issue rating on this debt is 'B+', the same as the corporate credit rating.

The issue and recovery ratings on the notes due 2015 reflect the unsecured nature of the notes and our assumption that they would be subordinated to the Sberbank facilities and other bank facilities borrowed by ProfMedia and its operating subsidiaries in an event of default. We view the Russian insolvency regime as one of the least creditor-friendly jurisdictions, which also limits the ratings. At the same time, the recovery prospects are supported by our valuation of the group as a going concern, given ProfMedia's strategic position in the Russian media industry and the industry's relatively high barriers to entry.

Under our simulated scenario, we assume a default in 2015, triggered by refinancing risk. As part of our revised recovery analysis, we have moved our default year from 2013 to 2015, assuming that the company would be able to renew or refinance all its debt facilities due in the next two years and would then default in 2015, which corresponds to the final maturity of the unsecured notes. At the point of default, we assume EBITDA will be approximately RUB1.61 billion. At a stressed multiple of 5.75x, we arrive at a stressed enterprise value at default of about RUB9.3 billion. Based on the cyclical nature of the business and reliance of the stressed enterprise value on intangible asset values, we expect the stressed EBITDA to be volatile over the cycle. To determine recovery, we deduct from the stressed enterprise value about RUB650 million of priority claims, consisting principally of enforcement costs. We then deduct drawings under the existing bank debt and Sberbank facilities, including prepetition interests totaling about RUB7.4 billion. This leaves about RUB1.2 billion of value available for the bondholders, resulting in recovery prospects in the range of 30%-50%.

Outlook

The negative outlook reflects that we may lower the rating on ProfMedia within the next two months if the company fails to secure the necessary sources for refinancing its forthcoming maturities in 2013. We could also lower the rating if the company were to significantly underperform because of a deterioration of the local advertising market or a weaker market position. Ratings downside could also materialize if leverage exceeds our expectation of 3.5x Debt to EBITDA due to financial policy decisions or mergers and acquisitions.

We could revise the outlook to stable if ProfMedia obtains necessary committed credit lines in advance to refinance debt maturities in 2013, if positive operating trends and a progressive reduction of content purchasing led to a recovery of the company's still negative free operating cash flow, and if its leverage remains below 3.5x.

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action

To From

ProfMedia Ltd.

Corporate Credit Rating B+/Negative/-- B+/Stable/--

Ratings Affirmed

ProfMedia-Finance LLC

Senior Unsecured*

Local Currency B+

Recovery Rating 4

*Guaranteed by ProfMedia Ltd.