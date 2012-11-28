(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 28 -

Summary analysis -- Axiata Group Bhd. ----------------------------- 28-Nov-2012

CREDIT RATING: BBB/Positive/-- Country: Malaysia

Primary SIC: Communications

services, nec

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

28-Jul-2011 BBB/-- BBB/--

17-Dec-2010 BBB+/-- BBB+/--

16-Apr-2010 BBB/-- BBB/--

Rationale

The rating on Axiata Group Bhd. reflects the Malaysia-based telecommunications holding company's solid cash flow generation, particularly in its stable domestic business; low leverage; and its favorable market positions and diversity across markets. Axiata's exposure to political, macroeconomic, and regulatory risks in emerging markets, and the high capital investment and significant competitive pressures associated with these markets offset these strengths. We assess Axiata's stand-alone credit profile at 'bbb'.

Axiata has a "modest" financial risk profile. The company has strong cash flow protection measures; we expect its positive free operating cash flow to remain above Malaysian ringgit (MYR) 1.4 billion for the next three years. This is even after our expectations of capital expenditure of MYR4 billion for each of these years. We anticipate that Axiata's ratio of debt to EBITDA will be about 1.0x and its ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to debt will be more than 75% over the period. We have adjusted all cash over MYR 2.5 billion, which we believe is required for operations, against debt.

Axiata's favorable market position supports its "satisfactory" business risk profile. The company is among the top three players in all its key markets. Its operations are diversified mainly across Malaysia, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh; the Malaysian and Indonesian operations together contribute 83% of revenue. However, Axiata faces higher country and macroeconomic risk in countries other than Malaysia. While competition in Malaysia is moderate, it is intense in the company's other markets, which are also maturing. In addition, the Indonesian market is susceptible to price competition.

We believe that Axiata could make acquisitions to consolidate its market positions. However, the company believes that it can still maintain its strong financial ratios.

Axiata's stable operating performance reflects revenue growth driven by strong growth in data usage in the company's Malaysian and Indonesian operations. Its revenue grew 9% in the six months ended June 30, 2012. Axiata's margin fell by about a percentage point to 43.3% compared with the same period last year. The decline in margin was because of higher network-related expenses arising from an aggressive network rollout, especially in Indonesia on the back of strong data demand. Axiata's performance in the six months ended June was better than our expectations of a 6.5% revenue growth and 40%- 42% margins for 2012.

In our opinion, there is a "moderate" likelihood that the government of Malaysia (foreign currency A-/Stable/A-2; local currency A/Stable/A-1; axAAA/axA-1+) would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to Axiata in the event of financial distress. In accordance with our criteria for government-related entities (GREs), our view is based on the following Axiata characteristics:

-- "Strong" link with the Malaysian government. The Malaysian government's investment holding arm, Khazanah Nasional Bhd., has the largest stake in Axiata--39.1% as of Sept. 30, 2012. Other state-owned entities also have a stake in Axiata. We expect Khazanah and other state-owned entities to maintain their stake in Axiata over the next 18-24 months. We also believe that Axiata is a key GRE under the government's GRE transformation program to develop a progressive corporate Malaysia. This is considering the company's strong potential to become a significant regional player.

-- "Limited" role in Malaysia's economy compared with that of other Malaysian GREs. A significant proportion of Axiata's assets are outside the country.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' base-case scenario for Axiata forecasts the company's debt-to-EBITDA ratio at less than 1.2x, debt-to-capital ratio at less than 30%, and the FFO-to-debt ratio at more than 70% over the next three years. Our projections are based on the following assumptions:

-- Revenue growth will be about 6% in 2012 and slow down to 4% in 2014. This is based on our expectation of about 6% growth in revenues from Malaysia and 8% from Indonesia in 2012.

-- EBITDA margins will be about 41%-43% for the next three years, based on our expectation of higher investment in expanding network to meet data demand.

-- We expect capital expenditure to remain stable at about MYR4 billion, although it would decline as a percentage of revenue to about 21% in 2014, from about 24% in 2012.

-- We have assumed a 65% dividend payout ratio in 2012 and expect that the payout will steadily increase to 75% in 2014 as the company distributes most of its increasing free operating cash flow as dividend.

Liquidity

We assess Axiata's liquidity as "strong," as defined in our criteria. We expect the company's sources of liquidity to exceed its uses by more than 2x over the next 24 months. We anticipate that Axiata's net liquidity sources will remain positive even if EBITDA declines by 30%. Our liquidity assessment is based on the following factors and assumptions:

-- Liquidity sources include a cash balance of MYR6.5 billion as of June 30, 2012, and our projected annual FFO of at least MYR6 billion over the next two years.

-- Uses of liquidity include debt of MYR2.2 billion due in the next 12 months.

-- Uses also include our expectation of minimum capital expenditure of MYR2.1 billion, which we believe the company will require for maintenance, and our expectation of dividend distribution of MYR1.3 billion, even in case of stress.

Axiata has significant headroom in most of its financial covenants as well as those of its key subsidiaries.

Outlook

The positive outlook reflects our view that Axiata will maintain its improved financial risk profile.

We could raise the rating in the next 12 months if the company continues to follow conservative financial policies while pursuing growth. Such policies would mean that Axiata will maintain a debt-to-EBITDA ratio of less than 1.5x and that it will not generate significant negative discretionary cash flow. We could also raise the rating if we raise the local currency sovereign rating on Malaysia.

We could revise the outlook to stable if Axiata's cash flow generation significantly deteriorates resulting in a debt-to-EBITDA ratio of more than 2.0x. Cash flows could deteriorate if: (1) Axiata's operating performance weakens; (2) the company makes material debt-funded capital expenditure or investments that are not in line with our expectations; or (3) the management undertakes significant shareholder distribution that exceeds our expectations.