(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 28 -

Overview

-- We now consider the liquidity of Oman-based MB Holding Co. LLC to be less than adequate instead of weak, as defined in our criteria.

-- In addition, the company's cash flow has improved, with inflows matching outflows (before acquisitions) for the first time since 2009.

-- We are raising our ratings on MB Holding and its subsidiary MB Petroleum Service LLC to 'B' from 'B-'.

-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the group will continue to benefit from the generally strong domestic market, sound demand for its products and services, rating-commensurate credit ratios, and at least less-than-adequate liquidity.

Rating Action

On Nov. 28, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its long-term corporate credit ratings on Oman-based MB Holding Co. LCC and its wholly owned subsidiary MB Petroleum Service LLC to 'B' from 'B-'. The outlook is stable.

Rationale

The rating actions follow our reassessment of MB Holding's liquidity as less than adequate and a modest improvement in the company's operating cash flow generation. The improved view of liquidity reflects MB Holding's demonstrated access to bank-market funding at relatively favorable terms, which has enabled it to refinance maturing debt obligations as they fall due. It also reflects MB Holding's track record of funding subsidiary MB Petroleum Service's liquidity shortfalls through equity injections and subordinated loans. MB Petroleum Service is reliant on liquidity support from the parent company because of a debt-limitation covenant under its $320 million bond. Consequently, with the improvement of liquidity and operating cash flow, we now assess the group's financial risk profile as "aggressive", while the business risk profile remains "weak".

Key business risk factors include the group's participation in the competitive and highly cyclical oilfield services, exploration and production and copper mining operations, and limited free operating cash flow (FOCF) under our price assumptions. Key business strengths are MB Holding's strong position in the oil services sector in the Sultanate of Oman (A/Stable/A-1), diversification across four business segments, a track record or rising oil and copper production, and a degree of visibility stemming from contract-based revenues.

Our assessment of MB Holding's financial risk profile takes into account our view of the company's aggressive leverage, fair corporate governance practices, opportunistic investment strategy, generous dividend policy, and less-than-adequate liquidity. Although we view MB Holding's ratios as strong for the rating, our financial risk assessment centers more on the low FOCF and debt increases in recent years.