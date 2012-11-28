(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 28 -
Ratings -- MB Petroleum Service LLC ------------------------------- 28-Nov-2012
CREDIT RATING: B/Stable/-- Country: Oman
Primary SIC: Oil and gas field
services, nec
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
28-Nov-2012 B/-- B/--
30-Nov-2011 B-/-- B-/--
13-Dec-2010 B+/-- B+/--
27-Oct-2010 B/-- B/--
