Nov 28 - Fitch Ratings has withdrawn Donetsk Region's Long-term foreign and local currency ratings of 'B'/Stable, Short-term foreign currency rating of 'B' and National Long-term rating of 'AA(ukr)'/Stable.

The ratings have been withdrawn as the issuer has chosen to stop participating in the rating process. The agency has no information of region's budgetary performance in 2012. Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage for the Donetsk Region.

Donetsk region has a strong economy, primarily focused on metallurgy and coal extraction. With a population of 9.7% of Ukraine's it produces 11.4% of national gross domestic product.