Overview

-- We consider that the manager of The Mercantile Investment Trust PLC has taken appropriate steps to address investment underperformance.

-- We are therefore revising our outlook on Mercantile to stable from negative. At the same time, we are affirming our 'AA/A-1+' counterparty credit ratings.

-- The stable outlook reflects our view that share buyback activity will likely be restrained and we do not expect it to substantially increase leverage. Rating Action

On Nov. 28, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on U.K.-incorporated The Mercantile Investment Trust PLC (Mercantile, or the trust) to stable from negative. At the same time, we affirmed the 'AA/A-1+' long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings on Mercantile.

Rationale

The outlook revision reflects our assessment that there is now a lower probability of a rating downgrade due to investment underperformance over the two-year outlook horizon. We still assess the trust's medium-term investment performance as weak, but both its short- and long-term performance is now adequate, as measured by the change in Mercantile's net asset value (NAV) versus the benchmark. As of Oct. 31, 2012, performance was roughly in line with the benchmark over one-month, three-month, and one-year time horizons, and the trust outperformed the benchmark over a 10-year period. However, the trust underperformed in the medium term over three- and five-year periods.

Following an independent review, JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Ltd. (JPMAM; not rated) acted swiftly to address the board's concern about the trust's failure to outperform the benchmark over the past several years. At the same time, JPMAM announced the appointment of an additional portfolio manager. We believe that a larger portfolio management team will have greater capacity to analyze the large number of investments in the trust's investment universe and potentially improve performance.

The outlook revision also reflects our view that share buybacks have been low over the past year and have not led to increased leverage despite an increase in the share price discount to NAV.

The ratings on Mercantile reflect its low leverage, long-term debt maturity profile, well-diversified portfolio of listed U.K. equities, and consistent investment strategy. Offsetting these factors is Mercantile's sole focus on less-liquid mid- and small-cap U.K. stocks.

Mercantile's long-standing objective, as determined by its board, is to achieve long-term capital growth from a U.K. portfolio of small and midsize companies. The portfolio manager tends to seek value from stocks within the FTSE 250 (i.e. the next 250 largest companies outside the FTSE 100) that have the potential to become FTSE 100 companies as well as small stocks with low market capitalization that have the potential to grow into larger companies.

Standard & Poor's considers the liquidity of Mercantile's investments to be adequate based on the marketability of the portfolio and focus on FTSE 250 companies, which represent roughly 75% of the portfolio. However, Mercantile's focus on less-liquid stocks is a relative weakness in our assessment of liquidity.

We note that the final dividend may be partially funded from revenue reserves, as in previous years, in order to maintain the total dividend at the current level of 36 pence per share. We take comfort from the fact that the trust's revenue reserve at Jan. 31, 2012 was a substantial 15.8 pence per share, which we believe is sufficient to cover potential shortfalls for several years.

On July 31, 2012, Mercantile's leverage, as measured by gross debt-to-shareholders' funds, was 15.3%, and our current estimate is around 14%. We consider these leverage ratios to be low and favorable compared with rated U.K. investment trust peers. Over the past 10 years, Mercantile's leverage has been in the 10%-30% range, and we expect leverage to be broadly stable around the 15%-20% level. We consider that Mercantile's current approach to leverage is conservative, especially given that its only major debt maturity is in 2030. It had cash and short-term deposits of GBP125.5 million at July 31, 2012, which accounted for 9.3% of total assets. Mercantile's loan-to-value ratio (LTV; debt net of cash and short-term deposits to investment portfolio value) was also low, at 4.3%, on this date.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our observation that investment performance has shown some improvement following changes to Mercantile's portfolio management structure, and we expect this trend to continue. It also reflects our view that share buybacks will be used sparingly and mainly to minimize the volatility of the share price discount to NAV. We do not expect share buybacks to significantly increase leverage.

We could lower the ratings over the two-year outlook horizon if we observe a material change in the investment strategy, such as an increase in risk appetite, or an increase in leverage. The ratings on Mercantile incorporate our tolerance of gross debt-to-shareholders' funds of up to around 30%.

We currently consider an upgrade as unlikely given Mercantile's relatively weak track record of investment performance, high share price discount, and single country concentration in relatively less liquid equities, which we view as inconsistent with a higher rating.

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action

To From

Mercantile Investment Trust PLC (The)

Counterparty Credit Rating AA/Stable/A-1+ AA/Negative/A-1+

Ratings Affirmed

Mercantile Investment Trust PLC (The)

Senior Secured AA