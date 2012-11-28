Nov 28 -
Ratings -- Mercantile Investment Trust PLC (The) ------------------ 28-Nov-2012
CREDIT RATING: AA/Stable/A-1+ Country: United Kingdom
Primary SIC: Commercial banks,
nec
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
01-Aug-2007 AA/A-1+ AA/A-1+
09-Mar-2001 AA-/A-1+ AA-/A-1+
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
£175 mil 6.125% bnds due 02/25/2030 AA 01-Aug-2007